Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a change for last Sunday’s game when he called the offensive plays in the team’s 16-16 tie with the Steelers.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn called the plays during the team’s 0-8 start to the year and he said Thursday that he thought the new arrangement “worked well” as the team posted 229 rushing yards on 39 carries. The shift away from having Lynn call the plays is something many would see as a demotion for the coordinator, but he said he doesn’t feel like that’s the case.

“I wouldn’t say that. I don’t know, I don’t see it as a demotion,” Lynn said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would’ve done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did.”

Lynn said he’s “probably busier now than I’ve ever been” despite losing the play-calling duties that were a central part of his job and he’ll keep focus on those tasks as the Lions try for their first win of the year against the Browns this weekend.

Anthony Lynn: If I was in Dan Campbell’s shoes, I would have taken over play-calling too originally appeared on Pro Football Talk