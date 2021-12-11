Anthony Lucas reveals his top five schools, sets commitment date
As the early signing period approaches for the LSU Tigers, they could find themselves one step closer to the top player from Arizona. Anthony Lucas listed his top five schools on Friday. The Tigers were one of the five along with Alabama and Texas A&M of the SEC. UCLA and Notre Dame also were among his top schools.
It likely could be a longshot for Brian Kelly and company, especially given they have yet to announce a defensive coordinator. The Tigers recently lost Landon Jackson to the transfer portal and could use some depth at the position. Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye are both likely gone after this season, unsure if Gaye would return and use his last year of eligibility.
Most recruiting services have Lucas among the top five at his position, gaining his pledge would be huge for the defense. Lucas will commit on Dec. 15, on the first day of the early signing period.
Anthony Lucas’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
14
1
5
Rivals
4
56
1
5
ESPN
4
121
1
14
On3
5
12
1
4
247 Composite
4
50
1
7
Vitals
Hometown
Scottsdale, Arizona
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-4.5
Weight
275
Class
2022
Recruitment
Offered on May 11, 2021
Unofficial visit on Oct. 16, 2021
Offers (Top Five)
LSU
Alabama
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
UCLA
Crystal Ball
Film
BREAKING: Five-Star DL Anthony Lucas is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’5 285 DL from Scottsdale, AZ is ranked as the No. 12 player in the 2022 Class (#4 DL)
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/1q9RYWHRWN pic.twitter.com/wFAJ8w27jP
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2021
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.