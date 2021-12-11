Anthony Lucas reveals his top five schools, sets commitment date

Patrick Conn
As the early signing period approaches for the LSU Tigers, they could find themselves one step closer to the top player from Arizona. Anthony Lucas listed his top five schools on Friday. The Tigers were one of the five along with Alabama and Texas A&M of the SEC. UCLA and Notre Dame also were among his top schools.

It likely could be a longshot for Brian Kelly and company, especially given they have yet to announce a defensive coordinator. The Tigers recently lost Landon Jackson to the transfer portal and could use some depth at the position. Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye are both likely gone after this season, unsure if Gaye would return and use his last year of eligibility.

Most recruiting services have Lucas among the top five at his position, gaining his pledge would be huge for the defense. Lucas will commit on Dec. 15, on the first day of the early signing period.

Anthony Lucas’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

14

1

5

Rivals

4

56

1

5

ESPN

4

121

1

14

On3

5

12

1

4

247 Composite

4

50

1

7

Vitals

Hometown

Scottsdale, Arizona

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-4.5

Weight

275

Class

2022

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 11, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on Oct. 16, 2021

Offers (Top Five)

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Notre Dame

  • Texas A&M

  • UCLA

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

