Anthony Joshua: World heavyweight champion admits he could vacate one of his titles in 2020

Getty

Anthony Joshua has conceded he may be forced to give up one of his heavyweight world titles in 2020 due to an inability to satisfy all of his mandatory challengers.

Joshua recaptured the IBF, WBA and WBO straps by outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr this month, but there is already a queue of fighters waiting for their shot at the Briton.

Oleksandr Usyk is next up for the WBO belt, while Kubrat Pulev is first in line for a shot at the IBF, with discussions over a fight in April.

Should a deal be struck with the Bulgarian first, Joshua would then be unable to meet Ukrainian Usyk before the scheduled June deadline, meaning he would therefore relinquish the title – an idea that is already annoying the champion.

“I would hate [to vacate a belt] because it’s so hard to go round and collect all these belts, it’s really difficult and I’ve kept hold of them for so many years,” Joshua told Sky Sports .

“So to have to vacate because of the boxing politics would be annoying, but there’s things that are out of my control. If I do lose one, I know I’ll be able to get it back.”

Joshua remains positive though after a gruelling year, no matter who emerges as the next challenger.

“Time moves so fast, it’s easy to forget things. So we just look forward into the new year and more challenges, more competition and hopefully more memorable years to come.

“It’s 2020 vision. Whoever’s on the cards will get taken down. I just keep myself focused and whoever wants it can get it.”