Anthony Joshua vs Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs Parker: How to watch tonight’s fights

Anthony Joshua insists he remains focused on securing victory on Saturday night and will not be distracted by thoughts of future fights when he goes up against Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton, 34, is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2023, having already beaten Jermaine Franklin Jnr by unanimous decision in April before sealing a seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius in August to earn a 26th professional career victory.

Amid talk of a proposed fight against Deontay Wilder, who faces Joseph Parker on the same bill, Joshua says he is focused on securing success on Saturday night before considering his next move.

When is Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin?

Saturday, December 23. An accurate start time is hard to guarantee in the world of pay-per-view boxing, but the fight is unlikely to start before 10.30pm (GMT) if, as expected, this is the final clash of the night.

Joshua has had problems against southpaws in the past, something which will be tested against the 33-year-old Wallin.

What are the fighters saying and how did they weigh in?

Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion, who weighed in at at 17st 13lb, nearly 13lb heavier than his opponent, has said there would be “no future” for him in the sport if he fails to beat Wallin.

Joshua said: “Without Saturday night there is no future. Saturday night I’ve been saying all week is my main focus. Whatever happens in the ring, I know that’s where my heart is. I need to get this win.

“If my prayers are answered, I’ll get the win. I’ve been focused, praying hard and, whatever God wants from me, I’m going to follow that path. I’m making sure it’s not just prayer, I’m following up by action as well.”

In an interview with Telegraph Sport Wallin revealed he had noticed a chink in Joshua’s armour saying: “I think he feels that he’s vulnerable . . . he knows that he can lose, and I feel like he’s fighting now not to lose, instead of fighting to win.”

Speaking in Riyadh on the eve of the fight, Wallin said: “I’m a small fighter. I’m a southpaw. I’ve trained for this moment for a very long time so I’m very much ready for it. I know tomorrow there’s going to be a new king and he’s from Sweden.”

When is Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker?

Also Saturday, December 23. Wilder vs Parker is likely to be the penultimate fight – earlier than Joshua vs Wallin – but the precise start time may depend on the duration of the undercard fights.

What are the fighters saying and how did they weigh in?

In the countdown to fight night, Wilder, who will enter the ring at a lean 15st 3lb compared to Parker’s 17st 7lb, told Telegraph Sport how he has spent his time away from the ring. The heavyweight has been in Costa Rica delving into the psychedelic world of self-discovery.

“They made the medicine on site, the DMT (Dimenthyltryptamine), and it was just a beautiful experience. It helped me in my life. I am one of the happiest people I know in life, and God is good.” You can read the interview here.

Where are the fights being held?

In Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The Kingdom is trying to establish itself as the go-to destination for boxing’s biggest events, especially in the heavyweight division, having hosted Fury vs Ngannou and Joshua’s re-match against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. Fury vs Usyk will also be held in Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “The ‘Day of Reckoning’ fights constitute the highly anticipated event offered by Riyadh Season for boxing fans this year. It brings together a number of world boxing champions in groundbreaking bouts.”

Hearn said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season and for what will ultimately be a historic event for our sport. I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for providing us with this fantastic opportunity.”

Why are they on the same night?

Having set aside this date for Fury-Usyk (which has since been rearranged) Saudi organisers did not want to let the December 23 date pass without a major event.

“At the end of the day, money makes fights – and that is what’s making this happen,” Warren told Talksport. “Everybody is getting what they want and it’s been fantastic.”

Hearn added: “Nobody had time to think about it. Nobody had time to watch old interviews and think, ‘He said that!’

“Our instructions were very clear from His Excellency. As was Frank’s... ‘I don’t care about all this stuff between you guys. This is what I want. Make it happen’.

“I truly believe that if the deal is right, if the situation is right, if the opportunity is there for our fighters - we will do what we can to make it happen.

How can I watch it in the UK?

In the UK, the whole event will be broadcast on a pay-per-view basis on Dazn and TNT Sports Box Office. It will cost £19.99 on either platform.

Dazn customers can buy the fight on www.dazn.com or via the Dazn app, accessed on their Smart TVs, streaming sticks, laptop, tablets, mobiles and games consoles.

Sky customers can purchase on channel 494 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View Events rail.

EE TV customers can go to channel 495 and pay using their remote control.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Co-main event: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Co-main event: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

Our fight-by-fight predictions

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, heavyweight

Joshua at his aggressive best ought to be too much for Wallin, yet as the New-York based Swede showed against Tyson Fury he can be awkward, tricky, and, as a natural left-hander, creates clever angles for his punches alongside very sound footwork.

Wallin, if Joshua allows his foe into the fight, will grow in confidence and could frustrate the former two-time world champion. A tentative Joshua gives Wallin a chance in this contest. An aggressive Joshua will be a different proposition. If so, expect a knockout stoppage from Joshua by rounds five or six.

Verdict: Joshua win by fifth-round knockout

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Terrific match-up between two former world champions. Parker will need to be calculated for every minute of every round, using his extremely sound boxing skills and footwork to avoid one of the most dangerous right hands in the history of the sport from the Alabama slammer. Wilder is always dangerous, yet not technical, and as Parker tires in fight, Wilder could catch his foe with right hand – or even left hook – for a finish. Yet Parker, the underdog, cannot be written off.

Verdict: Wilder win by ninth-round knockout

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, light-heavyweight

Bivol is arguably amongst the most technical top five boxers in the world in any weight division. This is a great opportunity for Arthur to showcase his own skills, with a fine jab, and a long, rangy style yet Bivol, efficiency itself both in quality of output with every punch and great footwork, should outbox the Briton to retain his light-heavyweight world title win by a wide points decision, or even by stoppage in the last third of the contest.

Verdict: Bivol to win by TKO in the sixth round

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller, heavyweight

A fascinating 10-round match-up between the young British tyro Dubois who carries devastating power and a fine jab, and the enfant terrible of the heavyweight division from Brooklyn, New York. Miller technique and durability, plus experience, belie his huge 23-stone frame. This is a true 50/50 fight, with Dubois – following stoppage losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk – very dangerous for the first half of the contest. If it goes into the later rounds, ‘Big Baby’ Miller could make it his night.

Verdict: Miller to win by points or late stoppage

What are the odds?

Joshua to beat Wallin 2/7

Wallin to beat Joshua 3/1

Draw 18/1

“Wallin’s good,” Hearn said recently. “They’ve sparred rounds before. AJ beat him in the amateurs –it’s a long time ago, yeah, but really, ideally, you don’t really want to be fighting a southpaw, but you should be dealing with Otto Wallin. And we have enough faith in AJ’s ability to take that fight, win that fight. But it will be tricky. And he has to be aggressive in that fight. I believe he will stop him.”

Wilder to beat Parker 1/6

Parker to beat Wilder 9/2

Draw 22/1

“[Parker] should be worried,” Wilder said. “Anyone who faces me should be worried. Women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t lie and I am the hardest puncher in boxing history and numbers don’t lie, at all. Every guy I’ve faced I’ve knocked out or put on the canvas, so I’m very dangerous and he should be aware of that.

“I don’t think this is going to be a long, drawn out fight, I think it will be over with before you know it.”

