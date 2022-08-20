Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 LIVE: Result and reaction as Usyk wins thrilling fight by split decision

The biggest boxing match of the year has arrived. In Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, Anthony Joshua will attempt to regain his heavyweight titles in a main-event clash with Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned the Briton nearly a year ago.

Last September, Usyk was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The win kept the Ukrainian, 35, unbeaten and crowned him as a two-weight world champion, following his spell as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. Joshua, 32, was quick to activate a rematch clause, and this second clash with Usyk was expected to take place earlier this year. Usyk, however, returned to Ukraine to aid his nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Eventually Usyk left his home country to begin preparations for a rematch with Joshua, who is out to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. The Briton previously lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Andy Ruiz Jr with a shock TKO defeat in June 2019, before regaining them by outpointing the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia six months later. Can “AJ” replicate that feat and keep alive hopes of an undisputed title clash with compatriot Tyson Fury? Follow live updates and results from all the undercard fights and the main event, below:

Callum Smith delivers sensational fourth-round knockout to beat Mathieu Bauderlique

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Usyk retains world heavyweight titles by split decision

00:07 , Jack Rathborn

115-113 for Joshua. 115-113 to Usyk....

And 116-112 for the winner by split decision... AND STILL! Usyk wins!

Story continues

Some late drama there, with the Glenn Feldman card, controversial?

Both men hold the Ukraine flag aloft. Great respect between the fighters.

00:04 , Luke Baker

We go to the cards but there’s surely only one winner. This is Usyk’s fight and he’ll retain the belts barring an absolute robbery.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 12

00:01 , Luke Baker

This has been a valiant performance by Joshua and an improvement on the first fight but Usyk is such a clean fighter.

The Brit lands a body shot but he needs to go big now. Risk or reward for AJ now.

Usyk still keeping him at range although Joshua throws a right that wobbles the champ slightly!

Usyk getting underneath Joshua’s shots, spinning out and not getting pinned on the ropes. Joshua looks tired and into the final minute, he takes a couple of lefts to the head.

Last few seconds and it gets scrappy as the men clinch and almost run around the ring together. He’s going to come up short here.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 11

23:57 , Luke Baker

Both men starting to throw bigger shots and Joshua will know he probably needs a knockout.

Joshua goes back to the body but Usyk still buzzing out of range. Body shot in the middle of the round looks to hurt Usyk slightly!

He recovers and lands some pot-shots from range. Both fighters starting to look tired and the referee has to separate an extended clinch late on.

Joshua probably needs a 12th round knockout.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 10

23:52 , Luke Baker

Usyk starts fast, buzzing in and throwing hard and fast.

Left hand but Joshua takes it well, big power shots, Joshua again standing tall.

Did AJ anger him in that last round? This is the most spiteful Usyk has been in the rematch.

Big shot from Joshua! Usyk shaken. Massive shift in momentum.

What a round and we’re heading for a thrilling conclusion.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 9

23:49 , Jack Rathborn

Constant movement from Usyk, but Joshua still using the jab well.

Then steps in, the right comes into play, Usyk bends over, the uppercuts poured on. Classic AJ!

Usyk is in trouble, it seems, he’s shifting across the ring, looking for a breather.

AJ senses blood, huge round, his best of the fight.

That was a look to the corner from Usyk, he’s under huge pressure. A huge deep breath. Joshua on top there.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 8

23:43 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a pause in the action, the canvas needs to be cleaned. It’s too wet.

Usyk looks down to Lomachenko, he’s happy with how things are going.

Macklin has it 5-1 to Usyk with one even round.

“He’s getting outlanded, the head snapping back. Joshua needs to go to the body more.”

Joshua lands! Big left to the body, and again, thudding impact. Usyk took it well, then a flurry of shots bounce around AJ’s face and guard.

Great body work from AJ, multiple shots poured in there, he grabs hold for a breather. Will this work take the legs away fro Usyk? AJ getting spun around now, Usyk launching a big left hook from range, Joshua back to the body, which manages to get the Ukrainian on his bike once more. Great round, that.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 7

23:41 , Jack Rathborn

Both men come together, holding with one arm each. AJ tries to go to the body with his loose hand.

Is the canvas becoming an issue? Sweat making it slippy again, like the Hrgovic vs Zheng fight.

Usyk takes a right hand, but Usyk with his own back hand landing.

Both men using goo upperbody movement there. Joshua’s range is good, making Usyk work very hard, but not landing enough to take these rounds.

Michael Spinks, the undefeated, undisputed 175lbs champ moved up to upset Larry Holmes for the heavyweight title, much like Usyk beat Joshua in their 1st fight. Holmes was better in the rematch & probably deserved the decision, but didn’t do quite enough & lost again #usykjoshua2 — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) August 20, 2022

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 6

23:37 , Jack Rathborn

Usyk also targeting the body then a right goes high and tags Joshua.

AJ with a wild left that misses. A mark above Joshua’s right eye, it’s swollen.

Joshua pushing out the jab, then a good right. Usyk then jumps up and maybe pushes his shoulder in?

Nice pressure from AJ with Usyk against the ropes.

But Usyk quickly resets and lands a combination.

Usyk vs Joshua 2

23:35 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua need to take the lead — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) August 20, 2022

Why is AJ still trying to out box him? — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 20, 2022

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 5

23:32 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua growing in confidence here, pushing the right hand down to the body.

Usyk down to the body too, but the response is there. Joshua goes low, Usyk limps away, he complains, too low?

Usyk back out quick, to give him credit. Joshua down low again. A clear tactic.

A right from Usyk as Joshua’s jab fell.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 4

23:30 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua looks focused, the jab is working, forcing Usyk to work hard.

A right from AJ that might have squeezed home.

Lovely left hand from Usyk, Joshua throwing the uppercut to keep his opponent away from the body too.

Close round again.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 3

23:23 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua can build on that round you’d think. Usyk in a rhythm though.

Usyk with a combination up close for the first time.

Nice shoulder movement too, Joshua then grapples, working the body, but not for long, the Ukrainian slips away.

Joshua lunges with the uppercut. Narrowly misses. But then lands a right near the end of the round. Another Usyk round? It was close.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 2

23:19 , Jack Rathborn

Lots of talk in AJ’s corner there, too much?

Usyk hovering in front, buzzing from side to side, impeccable lateral movement. Joshua concentrating well, throws a jab.

Straight left from usyk lands from range. Another. Joshua undeterred but yet to unload.

Usyk’s roun again, but just at the bell, a right to the body, a crucial shot you’d think if AJ is to win this fight.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Round 1

23:14 , Jack Rathborn

Usyk prays in his corner. It begins!

Joshua in all black shorts and gloves with red strapping. White boots with silver and green trim.

Usyk with white shorts and the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine around his belt.

Joshua bending at the waste nicely, Usyk pushing the jab out as a range-finder. AJ eyeing the right to the body.

A jab to the body from AJ now, Usyk circling nicely, processing information, then lands a left down the middle. Beautiful up jab from Usyk lands.

The fighters come together, grappling, is this what AJ wants? A bullet left from Usyk snaps AJ’s head back. It’s a close round, but possibly leaning to the champ.

23:11 , Jack Rathborn

23:11 , Jack Rathborn

The anthems are over, Michael Buffer is almost done speaking... Final predictions?

Usyk having his face wiped down with vaseline it seems.

Robert Garcia with some words of encouragement for AJ.

23:04 , Jack Rathborn

Now it’s the turn of Usyk, a white jacket over the top of his signature “Colours of Freedom” t-shirt he’s been wearing in the build-up to this fight.

The folk band Tin Sontsia is Usyk’s entrance music once again.

The talking is almost over, we’re moments away from that first bell.

23:02 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua is dressed in all black, a sleeveless hoodie, he jumps into the ring.

He looks confident. The wait is almost over!

22:58 , Jack Rathborn

Here comes AJ!

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang reaction

22:49 , Jack Rathborn

A lucky boy, Hrgovic gets the nod. A bizarre performance.

Clarke: “It was strange, he’s had a few family problems. Both guys, is the heat an issue? Everything seemed off.

“Zhang boxed better than I thought, I had it a draw. You could’ve given it to either by a round.”

Okolie: “I think it was down to Zhang being methodical, it lured Hrgovic into that rhythm. As you get more tired, you get more distracted.”

Froch: “I think Hrgovic took Zhang lightly. I thought Zhang boxed well. Hrgovic couldn’t get into it. The right man won.”

Okolie: “Give me some time.”

Clarke: “That’s the level I want to get to, I can compete with that. They’ll have some words in the champ. That wouldn’t be good enough to compete with Usyk, Joshua or Fury.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang

22:45 , Jack Rathborn

We go to the scorecards...

115-112, 115-112, 114-113, all three scorecards and winner of the IBF world title eliminator... Hrgovic!

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 12

22:40 , Jack Rathborn

Cards could be all over the place here!

Final push for Hrgovic, he’s on top in the first minute of the final round.

Zhang waiting for an opening. Hrgovic prodding the jab, then a big right. Zhang grabs hold of him.

Both men slipping still, this looks done with 30 seconds remaining. Both men raise their hands. Zhang bends over in the corner, no celebration, but he could have nicked this.

Nisse Sauderland believes his man Hrgovic has won it.

22:39 , Jack Rathborn

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2nd-L) is pictured with FIFA president Gianni Infantino (AFP via Getty Images)

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 11

22:37 , Jack Rathborn

Zhang landing big shots, Hrgovic tired!

The Croatian’s behaviour has been odd throughout the fight, taking time off.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 10

22:33 , Jack Rathborn

Hrgovic given a talking to. Macklin says he has Zhang up by two rounds with three rounds to go.

Could the knockdown be crucial? Was that lapse in concentration with Zhang looking unlikely to win any more rounds costly?

Hrgovic dictating the tempo again, Zhang taking a break, complaining about the canvas and water or sweat.

Hrgovic sniffing a stoppage, this has been quite entertaining. Hrgovic landing big combinations. Has he weathered the storm?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 9

22:30 , Jack Rathborn

Hrgovic with a big right hand to open the ninth!

Neither men look a threat to Usyk or Joshua at some point in 2023. A timeout with water on the canvas.

Not much coming back from Zhang now, more surviving in there.

Huge shots from Zhang, Hrgovic looks out on his feet, big lefts pushed down the pipe. Hrgovic couldn’t defend himself at the end of the round, turned away and took a big shot. The Chinese fighter fancies this! Massive last minute, did he pinch the round?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 8

22:23 , Jack Rathborn

Zhang reminds me a lot of Joe Joyce! He’s the man who’s gonna outlast you! He’s taking clean shots and there not putting a dent in him so far! If he’s still here after 7 then Hrgovic could be found wanting — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 20, 2022

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 8

22:22 , Jack Rathborn

Zhang tired in the corner, but he bounced a few big shots off the top of Hrgovic’s head in the seventh.

Great combination from Hrgovic, now Zhang looks tired, takes a big right. The hand speed is back. The Chinese fighter moaning to the referee.

Hrgovic much happier after that, but then falls into his corner. Both men very tired.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 7

22:20 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Macklin has Zhang ahead on the cards, Hrgovic has got his legs back.

But both men tired now as we enter the second half of the bout.

A good round from the Croatian. The pace drops in the final 30 seconds, Zhang not taking a risk though, maybe a round off for him.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 6

22:15 , Jack Rathborn

Odell Beckham Jr is in the house. Currently injured and without a team after leaving the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl, his NFL future will become clearer in a few months.

For now he’s enjoying the boxing in Jeddah.

Zhang now on the front foot, has Hrgovic underestimated the Chinese man?

Zhang is taking him out here! WOW!

Hrgovic battered around the ring here, a stunning upset on the cards, surely? Hrgovic still 5/6 in-play, Zhang EVENS.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 5

22:13 , Jack Rathborn

More smart work from Hrgovic, but Zhang looks OK in there.

Breathing heavily, sure, but not overoared by the Croatian’s output, even if he is winning this round.

Zhang lands big! Hrgovic tagged heavily in final few seconds. Still a Hrgovic round but he needs to be careful.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 4

22:08 , Jack Rathborn

More impressive work from Zhang, a close round though.

Hrgovic putting punches in bunches, but that long straight left from Zhang is dangerous.

22:03 , Jack Rathborn

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 3

22:01 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a horrid cut for Hrgovic, lots of blood, this bout looks in trouble here?

Zhang is cut too. But Hrgovic sees the doctor, who waves it on. Both men touch gloves, a round of applause.

Zhang with more handspeed, causing problems. Then a tight defence to end the round. He takes the round, leads 2-1 for us.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 2

21:59 , Jack Rathborn

Hrgovic was a huge favourite, but a big upset is on here after that first-round knockdown.

Good hand speed from Zhang, tidy combination lands on Hrgovic.

Tidy left hook from the Croatian. Then a big right. Zhang’s chin looks solid.

A final eliminator for the IBF world title, owned by Usyk of course - for now.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang - Round 1

21:55 , Jack Rathborn

Hrgovic going to Zhang’s body early.

Dropping it down nicely. The Chinese southpaw using a jab for now.

But wow, Hrgovic is down! What a shock, a stunning turnaround.

A clubbing right hook around the back of Hrgovic’s head, he loses his balance.

Then he pins the Croatian in the corner and lands with a straight left down the middle. Big round for the Chinese!

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang

21:52 , Jack Rathborn

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard: Hrgovic vs Zhang

21:48 , Jack Rathborn

Hrgovic walks to the ring!

Clarke in the studio has said he studies the Croatian and rates him very highly. Avoided, maybe?

But it’s only a matter of time before he gets his world title opportunity.

Usyk positions Ukraine flag in dressing room

21:44 , Jack Rathborn

Oleksandr Usyk has a Ukraine flag with messages scribbled all over it.

His belts and a bible also laid out.

It’s nearly time for the chief support of the night: Hrgovic vs Zhang. More heavyweight action.

Usyk's dressing room 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/eoEHyUWiEB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 20, 2022

21:41 , Jack Rathborn

Not long now, the fighters are having their hands wrapped.

We’re expecting ring walks at around 10:30pm BST.

Conor McGregor goes after Carl Froch on Twitter

21:29 , Jack Rathborn

Drama on Twitter between Conor McGregor and Carl Froch, who is in the Sky Sports Box Office studio tonight.

The Irishman has clearly been riled by Froch’s comments last month.

The Cobra said The Notorious “couldn’t punch the skin off a rice pudding”.

Here’s McGregor’s response:

That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 20, 2022

21:24 , Jack Rathborn

Smith’s next fight will be fascinating, who gives him a test but doesn’t risk scuppering his mandatory position to fight Beterbiev down the line?

The Russian will face Yarde soon enough, when recovered from injury, we’re expecting that to be in January or February.

What does it mean for Buatsi? Can he jump to the front of the queue and face Bivol? Canelo will be occupied by Golovkin next month, so it will come down to activity.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Callum Smith backs power to take him to world title at 175

21:08 , Jack Rathborn

Finally from Smith: "I've got the power at 175, I believe I can win it. It's a tough way to make a living, there are better things to do with your time.”

21:07 , Jack Rathborn

"I want to see him active, maybe in November? I'd love to do that fight at Anfield,” Eddie Hearn adds.

“It's a massive fight in Liverpool. Him vs Beterviev is a great shoot-out. He's mandatory. I believe he can become world champion again.”

Callum Smith reacts to fourth-round knockout

21:06 , Jack Rathborn

Smith: “It looks good on the cameras, he came out game, it was a shoot-out, I didn’t expect it. But I’m confident and believe I can win.

“It’s down to my team, we’ll see what the best option is, I want to be a two-weight world champion.

“Tonight put me one step closer. I’m hearing Beterbiev is injured, things getting messy, but I want to keep winning.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Smith vs Bauderlique - Round 4

20:59 , Jack Rathborn

It was a left hook to begin with, bouncing off the top of Bauderlique’s head. He wasn’t hurt then.

But the left hook, beating Bauderlique to the punch, while pinned to the ropes.

It whipes him out, he dropped instantly, legs spread. Huge knockout.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Smith vs Bauderlique - Round 4

20:55 , Jack Rathborn

Huge shot! Bauderlique dropped, left-hand counter, knockdown for Smith!

Smith detonates a right hand down the pipe, Bauderlique on the ropes. But what a chin.

Amazing action in the fourth, then a body shot lands for Smith.

Bauderlique wiped out on the ropes! KNOCKOUT!

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Smith vs Bauderlique - Round 3

20:54 , Jack Rathborn

You could probably split the first two rounds, these fighters surely can’t sustain this pace though?

Bauderlique popping the southpaw jab nicely, Smith timing the right over the top when it falls short.

Smith’s head snapped back, he’s got a real test here. Smith then whipping in body shots, but then he gets pushed back to the ropes, this is a real tear up.

McGirt screaming, “Don’t worry about the head”.

Joshua has arrived in the arena. Wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and headphones wrapped around his head.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Smith vs Bauderlique - Round 2

20:49 , Jack Rathborn

Smith and Bauderlique going to war early on, big shots dished out, this is a cracker already

Crunching right hand from Smith. But Bauderlique fancies this.

It’s the lead right from the southpaw stance, faking the jab and whipping in the hook.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Smith vs Bauderlique - Round 1

20:46 , Jack Rathborn

Bauderlique very lively out of the southpaw stance.

Smith tagged, but also dishing out some clean work of his own.

That sets the table nicely, Buddy urging the Liverpudlian to stay calm, accusing Bauderlique “working off nervous energy”.

20:43 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

20:39 , Alex Pattle

Bauderlique takes his time to get to the ring. Liverpool’s Smith is out next.

20:33 , Alex Pattle

Anthony Joshua isn’t the only Briton fighting for a world title tonight.

In the main event of UFC 278, Leon Edwards looks to become the second British champion in UFC history.

He challenges welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman, seven years after suffering a decision defeat by the “Nigerian Nightmare”.

Check out our interview with Edwards below. We’ll also be providing live updates from UFC 278 in the early hours of Sunday morning, after Joshua vs Usyk 2.

Leon Edwards is out for revenge, gold and history in Kamaru Usman rematch

20:26 , Alex Pattle

Former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith is up a division here, to face Mathieu Bauderlique in a light-heavyweight title eliminator.

The winner should be next for WBC champion Artur Beterbiev.

20:22 , Alex Pattle

Is Joshua’s best bet to target the body of Usyk?

The closest thing to a weakness that the Ukrainian has ever exhibited has been a slight succeptability to the mid-section.

20:20 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Callum Smith takes on Mathieu Bauderlique at light-heavyweight.

20:13 , Alex Pattle

Where was Joshua vs Usyk 1 won and lost?

20:04 , Alex Pattle

Slowly but surely, the main event is edging closer...

Anthony Joshua eyes revenge and redemption in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

19:58 , Alex Pattle

Badou Jack def. Richard Rivera via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94).

A close contest, which could have gone either way. Crucially, Jack won the four-minute round...

19:54 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 10

That leaping left hook is still proving effective for Jack.

The pattern is continuing: Rivera with combinations that aren’t landing too heavily, and Jack with single, stern counter shots that are tagging his opponent cleanly.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

19:49 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 9

That round went 3:58. Incredible. Jack was really pouring on the pressure in that final minute, too!

Jack comes forward again in this round, as the pattern of the last few frames continues. He’s landing less here, though.

19:46 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 8

Jack with a powerful uppercut off the break of a clinch. Rivera with spiteful hooks to the body as retaliation, and Jack wobbles back somewhat.

Rivera peppers Jack with a series of light hooks to the head, but Jack responds with one of his own – and it’s much more powerful!

He then leaps into another left hand! Is he starting to sense a finish?

Wow... That round went four minutes! What an oversight from the timekeeper, at the expense of Rivera!! Bizarre.

19:42 , Alex Pattle

🚨 𝐔𝐒𝐘𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🚨



The eyes, menacing. pic.twitter.com/aBrh0r3HST — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 20, 2022

19:41 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 7

Jack applies more pressure and connects with an overhand right.

Rivera looks to get off the ropes but steps onto a jab. He fires back with a fine uppercut, though.

The pair get in close, and Jack flings more hooks into the ribcage of Rivera. Jack then rolls under a right hook and just misses with a left hook of his own, each man targeting the head.

Jack finds more success to the body. Is the bout swinging back in his favour?

19:37 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 6

Rivera is getting frustrated with Jack’s aggression in the clinch, and he argues with the referee briefly after a break.

Nothing egregious from Jack, though, as far as we can see.

A better round from him, in fact.

19:32 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 5

Jack’s forward pressure isn’t counting for much, as he’s not supplementing it with much punching output.

Rivera, in contrast, is throwing regularly. Jack, however, blocks a one two and times a right cross very well!

The pair clinch, and Jack targets his opponent’s body with hooks, while Rivera opts for uppercuts to the head.

19:29 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 4

Jack’s corner calls for “six to eight small shots, not one or two big shots”.

He comes forward but is soon backed up, with Rivera sneaking some hooks around the guard of Jack.

Ironically, Rivera is implementing the kind of approach that Jack’s corner called for – and it’s proving fairly effective.

19:26 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 3

Jack stalks Rivera around the ring and sticks behind the jab.

Rivera lunges forward to close the distance, then gets off a couple of decent right uppercuts. He then pours on a barrage of hooks, but they’re blocked.

Again Jack pressures Rivera, who keeps the veteran at bay with a wide left hook effort.

Rivera finds success again with some uppercuts, then a powerful right hook off the break. The tide seems to be turning in his favour.

19:21 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 2

Sharp jab from Jack. Rivera misses with an overzealous entry, Jack rolling under the right hand and cracking Rivera with one of his own!

That’s the best shot of the fight so far. Rivera gets behind the jab now, but Jack catches him out with a left jab into a left hook – nicely done. Now a right cross stings Rivera!

Rivera is able to find an opening at last with some right uppercuts. Now a grazing overhand right lands for him!

Jack clinches and burrows some right hooks into the body of his opponent. They separate, and Rivera springs into a couple of left hooks, the change in angle surprising Jack.

19:17 , Alex Pattle

Jack vs Rivera – Round 1

Rivera comes forward with a flurry early on. Jack backs him up, and Rivera tries to retaliate with a wild overhand right, but it misses.Jack applies gentle pressure with some jabs and forward movement. Rivera clinches briefly.The pair separate, and Rivera lunges in with a left hook that misses. Jack hooks to the body. He’s largely held back his right hand, however.

19:13 , Alex Pattle

Here we go.

19:07 , Alex Pattle

Next up, 38-year-old veteran Badou Jack faces the unbeaten Richard Rivera in a cruiserweight contest.

19:04 , Alex Pattle

While we wait for the next fight to begin, take a look at our pound-for-pound men’s boxing rankings.

Where on the list is Oleksandr Usyk? Is Anthony Joshua involved at all?

Find out right here:

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

18:51 , Alex Pattle

Ziyad Almaayouf after earning a first-round stoppage win against Jose Alatorre (Getty Images)

18:44 , Alex Pattle

Ziyad Almaayouf def. Jose Alatorre via first-round TKO (2:55).

A successful pro debut for Almaayouf! An unsuccessful but promising one for Mexican Alattore.

18:41 , Alex Pattle

Almaayouf vs Alatorre – Round 1

This was meant to be a showcase for Almaayouf, but Alatorre starts quickly! He gets right after the Saudi Arabian and even hurts him with a left hook!

Alatorre is mainly throwing straight punches, however, and Almaayouf is trying to come around the sides with hooks.

He’s starting to land more effectively, and drops Alatorre with a right hand! Alatorre beats the count and goes after Almaayouf, but the home favourite pours on more counter hooks and puts Alatorre down again with another right hook!

And it’s all over!

18:36 , Alex Pattle

Next up is Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre at super-lightweight.

18:28 , Alex Pattle

Ramla Ali celebrates their victory over Crystal Garcia Nova (Getty Images)

18:24 , Alex Pattle

Ali: “I feel really good. I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads – I didn’t really get out of first gear, but it’s cool having a stoppage. It’s just gone over my head.

“I haven’t seen [the finish] yet, so I need to watch it back.”

Ali is now 7-0 as a professional.

18:19 , Alex Pattle

Ramla Ali def. Crystal Garcia Nova via first-round TKO (1:05).

18:17 , Alex Pattle

Ali vs Nova – Round 1

Nova with good counter punches as Ali storms forward early on, but Ali responds with a heavy right hook...

And Nova is already down against the ropes! Her mouthguard is sent fying by a right cross from Ali!

Nova cannot answer the count; Ali gets the win within the first minute to stay unbeaten!

18:14 , Alex Pattle

The main card begins now!

First up, Ramla Ali faces Crystal Garcia Nova in the first professional women’s boxing match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Ramla Ali sees Saudi Arabia as ‘very progressive’ ahead of historic Jeddah fight

18:05 , Alex Pattle

“It’s been a long, arduous journey for Oleksandr Usyk since becoming world heavyweight champion to what promises to be a historic night in Jeddah on Saturday. A mercurial talent, elevating the sport over the last decade by rising through the divisions with a combination of mesmerising angles and majestic footwork, which left Anthony Joshua in a daze at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

“But while Usyk pens another absorbing chapter to the rich history of the heavyweight division, this fascinating talent has shouldered the burden of his status around the world as Ukraine fights for freedom in the war against Russia.

“’I’m motivated by the people of Ukraine, who are struggling hard to defend our independence, to defend our freedom and defend our culture, which other people want to demolish and destroy,’ said Usyk.”

Full article by Jack Rathborn:

Oleksandr Usyk represents hope as Ukraine continues fight for freedom

18:02 , Alex Pattle

There will be a short break now before the next fight.

17:52 , Alex Pattle

Andrew Tabiti def. James Wilson via sixth-round TKO (0:00, corner stoppage).

17:50 , Alex Pattle

Tabiti vs Wilson – Round 5

Tabiti turns up the pressure now! He backs up Wilson, a late replacement for Tyrone Spong, with brutal hooks and uppercuts to the head and body.

Wilson fires back a couple of hopeful uppercuts, but he’s starting to wilt now... and drops to a knee!

Wilson just beats the count at 9, and he makes it to the end of the round – just.

But the towel comes in after the bell! Tabiti gets the TKO win.

17:45 , Alex Pattle

Tabiti vs Wilson – Round 4

A slightly closer round, with Wilson backing up Tabiti against the ropes, landing a stern uppercut and forcing a clinch out of his compatriot.

Still, Tabiti is on top and largely cruising towards a points victory.

17:41 , Alex Pattle

Tabiti vs Wilson – Round 3

Tabiti with his best round so far, starting to break down Wilson.

The best punch of the round is a left hook from Tabiti, who steps in as if he’s going to throw a jab but changes the shot at the last moment.

17:37 , Alex Pattle

Tabiti vs Wilson – Round 2

More good work from Tabiti, who is still throwing that jab like a piston, targeting the body and head.

The speed of the jab is catching Wilson by surprise most times.

Tabiti also adds some dangerous lead left hooks.

Wilson needs to be first in these exchanges more often.

17:33 , Alex Pattle

Tabiti vs Wilson – Round 1

Tabiti starts promisingly, boxing sensibly behind the jab.

Meanwhile, Wilson is more reactive and seems to be trying to get a read on his compatriot.

17:30 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Andrew Tabiti moves up to heavyweight to face fellow American James Wilson.

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Ben Whittaker celebrates a decision victory over Petar Nosic in Jeddah (PA)

17:21 , Alex Pattle

Ben Whittaker def. Petar Nosic via unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55).

Whittaker seems a bit surprised by the latter two scorecards, but he raises Nosic’s hand in a show of respect anyway.

The Briton moves to 2-0 as a professional, while putting an end to Nosic’s unbeaten record.

Whittaker: “We fought each other before, so you could see he was a bit wary.

“I switched off, tried to look a bit too sexy at times, but that’s just me.”

17:16 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker vs Nosic – Round 6

Nosic with a decent end to this bout, tagging Whittaker with a few solid right crosses.

Whittaker connects to the body of the Croat, however, late in the final round.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

17:13 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker vs Nosic – Round 5

Whittaker steps on the gas now, looking to assert himself.

The Briton actually stopped Nosic, who is undefeated as a pro, in the first round of an amateur meeting between the pair in the past.

Whittaker even won that contest with a jab, so perhaps he believed this rematch would be lighter work than it has been so far.

That said, the 25-year-old does look comfortable here as he and Nosic enter the final round.

“Have fun,” Whittaker is told by coach Sugarhill Steward.

17:08 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker vs Nosic – Round 4

Whittaker is starting to let his right hand go more often, to decent effect.

He’s also pawing out a slow jab, trying to tease Nosic into an overzealous entry, it seems.

17:05 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker vs Nosic – Round 3

A better round for Nosic here, the Croat landing well to the body and fighting more positively.

Whittaker times a counter right straight well, however, at the end of the round.

17:00 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker vs Nosic – Round 2

Another solid round for Whittaker, although he’s boxing more on the back foot now.

The 25-year-old exhibits some promising elusivity with his head movement and footwork, while starting to add right crosses after his jabs.

