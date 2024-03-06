Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou on Friday in Saudi Arabia - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Anthony Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion who lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the autumn of 2021, is back in the ring and trying to extend his unbeaten run to four after losing a rematch with Usyk on a split-decision.

Joshua’s latest fight is a match with Francis Ngannou, a dual citizen of France and Cameroon, a former UFC heavyweight champion who now fights in MMA for the Professional Fighters League. Ngannou made his professional boxing debut last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, losing the so-called 10-round ‘Battle of the Baddest’ to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on a split decision after knocking the Lancastrian to the canvas in the third round.

Ngannou takes on Joshua over 10 rounds again at the top of a bill called ‘Knockout Chaos’. Joshua is confident he can dominate the non-title bout in similar fashion to the way he finished off Otto Wallin in five rounds last December, telling Sky Sports: “I believe I can knock him out. Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement. Physically I feel strong, feeling good. Strong enough to get the job done and mentally I’m in a place where I’m ready for war. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

For the latest news ahead of the heavyweight showdown, click here

When is Joshua v Ngannou?

The bout is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024. The undercard starts at 4pm GMT with Joshua v Ngannou due around 11pm.

Why is the fight being held on a Friday?

The fight is taking place on a Friday, rather than the usual Saturday night, to avoid a clash with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on March 9. The Grand Prix itself was brought forward by a day in order not to interrupt the start of Ramadan on Sunday.

Where is the fight being held?

The bout will be contested in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which is making a big play to become the new premium destination for world sporting events. Joshua fought there recently when he beat Wallin.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight is being shown exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Box Office for a pay per view fee for Sky customers of £19.95 or €24.95 in the Irish Republic. Customers outside Britain and Ireland can watch it on DAZN for a PPV fee of £19.99.

Telegraph Sport will be running a round-by-round live blog with up-to-the-minute contributions from Gareth A Davies in Saudi Arabia.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker for WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball for WBC featherweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene

Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopes Flores

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

What are the latest odds?

Joshua to win 1/4

Ngannou to win 3/1

Draw 16/1

Betting on the fight? First take a look at these best betting sites ahead of the big clash

Latest news

Tyson Fury gatecrashed the press conference for Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou and barracked the Cameroonian boxer who floored him and took him the distance last October.

Joshua and former mixed martial arts fighter step into the ring in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Friday evening and Ngannou is still smarting from losing the split decision to Fury, which he claimed should have gone his way.

Fury and Ngannou had a confrontation at a pre-fight event on Tuesday evening with the British boxer accusing his rival of calling him a “coward and yellow belly.”

The war of words continued yesterday at the press conference with Fury shouting remarks from the front row.

Tyson Fury was on hand in Riyadh - Getty Images/Mark Robinson

Joshua remained calm but Ngannou retorted: “I’m just getting started, the road is long, I want one more victory over Tyson Fury, and I intend to have a second one. I am really intending to gain a lot of major victories like this [against Joshua].

“You [Fury] are going to sleep in the [ring] again and I’m going to wipe the ring with your a--- again. The boxing ring protects you. Outside the ring I’d beat you every day and twice on Sundays.”

Prior to the exchanges, Dewey Cooper, Ngannou’s trainer, explained that his boxer had “made improvements in every aspect” and that on Friday the world would witness “the flaming ferocious fast fists of Francis - which will finish Anthony Joshua.”

Ben Davison, the trainer who is now in his second fight with Joshua, said his man would be taking no chances. “We’ve prepared for every scenario,” Davison said, “and when you think that almost everyone was dismissive [of Ngannou] the last time, I still think it will be a whole new experience. We have not underestjmated him and we have prepared for him to have new layers to his game.”

Joshua was also measured in his assessment of the task ahead. “I am not underestimating Francis,” he said. “His first dream was to be a boxer and people forget that; he has been doing this from a young age. I look at all these details. But the textbook goes out of the window when the bell rings.

“You have to be relentless. It’s written in the stars I’m going to fulfill my destiny.”

Speaking of the investment in boxing by the Saudis, he added: “I feel the pressure, and we need to entertain.

“I’ve shared the ring with Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker [both fighting on the card] now I’m sharing the ring with Francis. One day I will share the ring with Tyson [Fury]. Let’s go, the best man will always win. It’s not rocket science.”

If Joshua defeats Ngannou on Friday night here, all talk will switch to the outcome of Fury against Oleksandr Usyk in May as they battle the undisputed heavyweight crown, and the prospect of that elusive, much vaunted blockbuster between Joshua and Fury. It may just happen.

Why Joshua vs Ngannou is no gimmick

Anthony Joshua labelled Francis Ngannou “a gimmick” of the heavyweight division when the former UFC star fought world champion Fury back in October.

Now the British heavyweight has the challenge of facing Ngannou and proclaimed he would “take his soul” in the ring in their rumble in Riyadh.

There is more than a little jeopardy for Joshua when the two huge punchers collide in an event labelled ‘Knockout Chaos’.

The march towards the Middle East continues, with more ties and deeper investment. There is no “gimmick” in the growth of boxing’s big-fight presence in Saudi Arabia. Saudi minister Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and Riyadh Season, has signalled his intent and signed Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang to the card.

Rival British promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn will also duke it out with a card, bringing five fighters from each of their stables to go up against each other.

Promoter George Warren, Frank Warren’s son who is working closely with Al-Sheikh, told Telegraph Sport: “I believe they’re here for the long term in the sport. This is just getting bigger and bigger, and the investment in boxing is here for the long term.”

His father, Frank, has said boxing “is being revolutionised”. Boxing’s propensity for politics and tendency towards procrastination is being turned on its head with these match-ups, which are bringing together the greatest fighters in their prime.

Joshua, fresh from a brilliant performance against Otto Wallin in December and newly rejuvenated under young trainer Ben Davison, is flying high at present. It showed in his business-like demeanour in the face of Ngannou, bedecked in a golden cape to the Briton’s track-suited attire.

Joshua and Ngannou are both physically-imposing fighters - Getty Images/Mark Robinson

Joshua exudes confidence at present; physically and mentally. “You have to take someone’s soul, you have to take their spirit. And I’m looking forward to the challenge for sure,” Joshua said, adding that the contest will be an “explosive” encounter.

It will surely be that. But as we saw with Ngannou when he felled Fury in the third round of their fight back in October, he is a fighter capable of carpe diem moments. Sitting backstage with Ngannou just before the news conference, the 6ft 6ins 20-stone fighter rubbed his hands together.

“I won a long time ago, with what has happened to me in life,” Ngannou smiled. “Did I upset the heavyweight division against Tyson Fury... ? Watch me truly shock the world against Anthony Joshua. Shock the world. Bring change.”

Who can stand in front of Ngannou and doubt him and the extraordinary narrative arc following his life. Just like boxing itself at the moment. Bringing change – and a new dawn.