Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: World champion doubts Brit’s weight and punch resistance for rematch

Ruiz doubts Joshua will be able to stand up to his power: AFP/Getty

Andy Ruiz has questioned Anthony Joshua’s weight and punch resistance ahead of their rematch.

The Mexican-American is bullish ahead of his first world heavyweight title defence in the highly-anticipated rematch.

And with signs that Joshua has dropped weight since the first fight in a bid to shift his strategy more towards avoiding shots, Ruiz believes the changes could benefit him.

“I saw videos where he looked slimmer. I don’t know if that’s an advantage or a disadvantage,” Ruiz told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know if he will take the punches as well as he did when he weighed more.”

Ruiz has also lost weight heading into the rematch, but insists it will not change him.

“Me? People are saying I lost too much weight, I won’t be strong, he will move me around,” Ruiz added.

“I am losing eight pounds from what I weighed on June 1. I’ll still be the same, I’ll still be strong.

“AJ has always been in shape. He has always looked really good, really cut up.”

