Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr rematch: what date is the fight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

It's the rematch of Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua, following their first fight in June this year.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday, December 7.

Where is it?

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

What TV channel will it be on?

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

What time is the fight likely to start?

Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of the UK and the fight is expected to start at 9pm GMT.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale on the Diriyah Season website but even the cheapest seats are around 100 GBP.

Have they ever met before?

Yes, hence the rematch aspect. They met for the first time in June this year. Ruiz Jr produced one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history as he stopped Joshua via TKO in the seventh round.

What are their records?

Anthony Joshua has been defeated once in 23 fights, winning 22. 21 of those have been by KO.

Andy Ruiz Jr has fought 34 times, winning 33. 22 of those wins have been by KO.

What are they saying?

Ruiz on facing Joshua again:

“I’m confident about the rematch, but I don’t underestimate any fighter. I know AJ’s going to come stronger and more focused but inside the gym, like Mike Tyson says, everyone has a plan until they get hit.”

“I’m sure everybody was trying to look for an excuse and reason why he didn’t perform and why he lost. I think it was down to the style. Styles make fights and I’ve been calling AJ out for a while. I knew his style was perfect for me and that’s why I plan to do the same thing.”

Joshua on facing Ruiz for a second time:

“It’s about how you come back. I have a different challenge in my head. When you’ve walked the road once, you can do it again.”​

“I am looking at myself in the mirror and saying I know I’m better than that [losing last time round]. Andy is still the same person. He will come game and I’ve got to change some of my bits and bobs.”​

What is the latest news?

What are the best odds?

Anthony Joshua 1/3

Andy Ruiz 12/5

Draw 25/1

What is our prediction?

As good as Andy Ruiz was last time out, we can't see any way Joshua gets beaten here again. If he is, then there will be serious questions about his future in the sport. Joshua by TKO in round eight.