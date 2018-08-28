Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin: Dominic Breazeale wants to push ahead of Wilder and Fury for Joshua rematch

Dominic Breazeale has demanded a rematch with Anthony Joshua as he plans to put right the wrongs of their bout in 2016, which remains the only defeat on his professional record.

Joshua knocked out Breazeale in the seventh round of his IBF World heavyweight title defence, but the American insists he is ready to take centre stage.

"The Dominic Breazeale of 2016 that fought Anthony Joshua is a completely different fighter than I am now," he told Sky Sports. "I've grown two years, I've had some great fights under my belt since.”

Joshua beat Breazeale in seven rounds in 2016 (Getty)

Breazeale is closing in on a fight with Deontay Wilder, who takes on Tyson Fury in autumn, but wants to make amends against Joshua, who fights Alexander Povetkin on 22 September.

"I did take the fight against Joshua as a learning lesson and I'm learning from it every day. I did things right in that fight, I did a lot of different things wrong, but I've capitalised and I'm getting better as a fighter,” said the American.

"I think that fight is one that's going to haunt me forever. I'm never going to be able to end my boxing career without actually getting back in the ring with Joshua."

Before taking on Joshua or Wilder, the California-born heavyweight would welcome a bout against Dillian Whyte as he waits to set up a WBC title shot.

"Hopefully after I beat guys like Jarrell Miller, guys like Dillian Whyte, even go on and win the WBC title, because I am the WBC mandatory," he said.

The heavyweight boxing landscape is gearing towards a titanic clash between Joshua and the winner of Wilder vs Fury for a chance to unify the division, however Breazeale is keen to spoil the party.

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in autumn (Getty)

"Me and Joshua can get in the ring and square off again. That's by far the one demon that's going to haunt me forever.

"Ideally, in the right situation I would have fought for the WBC heavyweight title, won it by the spring of 2019, and then me and Joshua in the ring, somewhere here in the United States, preferably Las Vegas.

"Me and Joshua can square off and banish those demons. Him with the IBF title, the WBO title, the WBA, and me with the WBC. We could make it a real true undisputed heavyweight championship."