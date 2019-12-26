Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez and more – boxing’s decade in 100 pictures

Action Images via Reuters

The decade is almost up and boxing, as you would expect, has produced incredible moments, despair and controversy in equal amounts. It is the sport that rarely produces enough to reward the insatiable appetite of its hardcore fans, but it always manages to provide a reminder of why it is arguably the greatest sport of them all.

The last 10 years probably belong to Floyd Mayweather most of all, despite his inactivity due to retirement over the last five years - apart from his meeting with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. If Floyd is the fighter of the decade then, the fight which will be most remembered will be his belated meeting with Manny Pacquiao - the other true icon of this era. The Filipino, in hindsight, had clearly slipped somewhat from his dazzling best, making the fight a disappointment for most.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A new king has arrived now though in the form of one of Money's victims: Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican recently penned the largest contract in boxing history for £282 million over 11 years with DAZN - the new broadcasting kids on the block. His epic two-fight series with Gennady Golovkin was among the very biggest fights of the decade.

At home though, Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew, Amir Khan and Carl Froch have helped place the UK on the map for the sport, with British boxing enjoying a golden age in the middle of the decade, when it hosted numerous mega fights or events in front of tens of thousands.

Here, we take a look at what the sweet science has produced over the past 10 years.

What was your moment of the last decade in boxing?