Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally agree terms for undisputed fight, says Bob Arum

(AFP via Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are preparing to announce their undisputed heavyweight showdown, with promoter Bob Arum claiming contracts for the fight are now in the process of being signed.

The pair’s respective teams have been in arduous negotiations ever since Joshua defeated Kubrat Pulev, with Eddie Hearn revealing last month that only minor details still needed to be finalised.

Joshua and Fury are expected to collide in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia thought to be the most likely destination, while the broadcasting rights are set to be shared between Sky Sports and BT Sport in the UK.

“As far as I’m concerned [everything is positive],” Arum told IFL TV. “I’ve been working on it, all the points have been agreed. Now we are scrambling around to get things signed and everything.

“But I can say clearly, based on my view of everything, there are no more issues.”

Joshua, meanwhile, has also signalled that the fight is all but confirmed, telling JD Sports: “June should be the date. Trust me. For the fans, for the people that have been calling it on for many, many months.

“Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. UK stand up. And to the world – we’re bringing it. I can’t wait. Undisputed.”