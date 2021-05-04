Anthony Joshua ready for ‘pain and torture’ of Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua will face Tyson Fury this year (Reuters)

Anthony Joshua admits he is willing to go through “pain and torture” to emerge victorious against Tyson Fury.

The unified world heavyweight champion is on the brink of announcing an undisputed fight against compatriot Tyson Fury, who holds the only other world title in the division.

Joshua is aware of the magnitude of the challenge ahead but insists he is excited to endure that “adversity”.

“Am I excited? I ain’t excited, it is what it is,” Joshua said on Watford captain Troy Deeney’s podcast.

“I’m getting ready to walk through a brick wall and nothing is getting in my way. I’m ready to go through whatever pain, torture, adversity I have to go through in order to win, that’s why i’m really looking forward to it.

“I know I’m the man of this division and I will be for a long time. I came through this game quick and the way I had to learn was through mistakes, on the public stage as well.

“I came into this game not to take part but to take over, I feel I’m on a different wavelength and frequency.

“I do it with a smile on my face but I’m dedicated to these things. Recapping over Covid I thought, man, I’ve put a lot into this and now I need to back myself.”

Joshua also dismissed any mind games or insults from Fury affecting him in the build-up.

‘It’s just psychological warfare,” Joshua added. “I’ve learnt a lot with that. The man will talk about drinking pints and he’s not interested but yet he wants to look chiseled, he’s training the hardest he’s ever trained, he’s the skinniest he’s ever been.

“AJ has a good body and he trains so he wants to be a body builder, but Tyson Fury would do the exact same thing if he could. I am everything he wants to be.

“He wants to have a six pack, that’s why he’s training as hard as he’s training right now. Why he looks so chiseled, why he’s in America.

“I promise you I’m honoured, I’m humbled, I know it’s going to be tough but I truly believe I am tough enough to go through it. I don’t need to talk about Tyson Fury and I don’t need to belittle the man, he can do what he wants.”

Story continues

Read More

Boxing fans who illegally streamed Jake Paul fight offered clemency if they pay up

Tyson Fury ‘frustrated’ by Anthony Joshua delay as fight negotiations continue, trainer Andy Lee says

Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo turns himself in after pregnant lover found dead