Anthony Joshua: ‘What do people see in Tyson Fury that is so intimidating?’

Anthony Joshua has questioned the credentials of Tyson Fury ahead of the pair’s expected heavyweight showdowns in 2021.

Last month, the two Britons agreed terms for a two-fight deal next year, and while AJ insists he is not overlooking ‘The Gypsy King’, he did express some apathy towards Fury’s skillset.

“What have you seen from Fury?” Joshua asked during an interview on Sky Sports. “A couple of feints? Moving around? What have you seen that makes him seem so intimidating? Speed?

“If the sport is lacking so much talent then all you need is feints and movement to be classed as a great of this generation... With hard work, motivation and studying you can overcome that.

“So what do people see in Fury that is so fearsome, intimidating, that he can’t be touched at the top level?

“I take him as a serious challenger, of course. But resume? It’s taken him a long time to grow.

“His fight with Wladimir Klitschko was his first real challenge and he overcame it, but it took him eight years to build his experience and confidence. Then he had two years out and fought Deontay Wilder.

“He hasn’t been in the deep end for long enough to show me that he can swim there for a long time. You have to continually prove that you belong there. You don’t just come there once or twice. For me as a fighter, that’s how you gain my respect.”

Joshua is due to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev in his next bout, while WBC champion Fury will fight Wilder for a third time after drawing with the American in the pair’s first bout and winning the second via seventh-round TKO.

Joshua and Fury are then set to determine who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world next year.

