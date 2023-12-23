Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker live updates, highlights, analysis

Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder will fight in the co-main of event of Saturday's Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images)

Saturday's card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is officially being dubbed "The Day of Reckoning" as several high profile fighters will face-off against each other in the ring.

The eight-bout card starts at 11 a.m. ET on DAZN PPV and is headlined by two heavyweight bouts featuring former world champions. Former unified champion Anthony Joshua will take on Otto Wallin in the main event and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder will face Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

At BetMGM, Joshua is a -350 favorite to defeat Wallin. Wallin is the underdog at +275. Joshua is a +150 favorite to win by KO/TKO/DQ and is +140 to win by points. Wallin, is +600 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and also +600 to win by points.

Day of Reckoning full card results, odds (Start time 11 a.m. ET, DAZN PPV)

Heavyweight: Anthony Joshua (-350) vs. Otto Wallin (+275)

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder (-600) vs. Joseph Parker (+400)

Light heavyweight: Dmitry Bivol (-2500) vs. Lyndon Arthur (+1100)

Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois (-225) vs. Jarrell Miller (+188)

Heavyweight: Arslanbek Makhmudov (-1000) vs. Agit Kabayel (+600)

Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia (-2500) vs. Ellis Zorro (+1000)

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic (-5000) vs. Mark De Mori (+1400)

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez (-2000) vs. Junior Fa (+900)