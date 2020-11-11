Anthony Joshua must ‘learn more’ and Deontay Wilder should ‘get his head out of his butt’, says Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring (Getty Images for AYS Sports Mark)

Mike Tyson has offered appraisals of three of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing ahead of his return to the sport against Roy Jones Jr later this month.

Tyson, 54, is set to step foot in the ring in a competitive capacity for the first time in fifteen years when he takes on 51-year-old Jones Jr on 29 November.

But ahead of that bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Tyson has had his mind on other heavyweights in WBC champion Tyson Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’s rival Deontay Wilder, and WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titleholder Anthony Joshua.

Tyson was full of praise for Fury, telling ESPN: “I think he’s very good. He looks like he’s not intimidating, but he’s really elusive, he really knows how to box.

“He’s really smart and he’s really difficult to hit, and he’s seven-feet [tall], damn near. He’s a monster.”

Tyson was somewhat more critical of Fury’s compatriot Joshua, however, saying: “That guy could learn some more. He could be taught some more stuff.

“I don’t think he’s a paper champion, I just think he’s a big guy.

“It’s hard to fight being that big; it’s very difficult being that big and having to fight a smaller guy.”

Tyson also offered an evaluation of Wilder, saying of the ‘Bronze Bomber’: “When Wilder gets his head out of his butt, he’s good.

“Wilder’s just gotta stop internalising stuff, this guy is great.

“Just keep on fighting. Fight [Fury] again – fight him a third time. Whenever you have an opportunity to fight for the title, he should fight.

“We can only do this for a certain amount of time in our life, and then we can’t do it anymore. So we have to do it as much as we can before we end this stuff.”

