Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev betting preview: Best bets for heavyweight title fight

A lot of people want to make a lot out of the fact that Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Andy Ruiz in their fight for the unified heavyweight title on June 1, 2019, as if that was something unusual.

It is not, of course. It was stunning, partly because Ruiz hadn’t won a fight at that level before but primarily because of his chubby build. Had Ruiz been thickly muscled like Joshua, it wouldn’t have been nearly as stunning.

More concerning if you’re looking to play Joshua in his title defense on Saturday against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena in London is how Joshua looked in winning his rematch last year in Saudi Arabia against Ruiz. Joshua supporters would say he fought a smart fight, neutralizing Ruiz’s only chance to win, which was to land a big haymaker. Joshua fought off the back foot and kept the out-of-shape Ruiz at the end of his jab.

But Joshua’s critics would point out that he fought timidly, looking to protect his chins at all costs.

Joshua is a massive -1200 favorite at the MGM Grand sportsbook to defeat Pulev on Saturday, while Pulev is +650. There is no way on this Earth that I’d lay $1,200 to win $100 on any fighter, so that’s not an option. Pulev is good, and I could see someone take a flyer on him by wagering $100 to win $650.

I think the smart play here, though, is to bet the fight won’t go the distance. It’s a -300 favorite, but that accounts for both guys winning by finish. So if Pulev happens to land that home run shot — which, frankly, I’m not expecting — you’re covered.

Will go the distance is +225, and Joshua’s rematch with Ruiz went that route. Joshua, though, seems more confident now than he was a year ago and if he’s landing big shots, eventually it will cause Pulev to crumble.

I’ll also lay $250 on Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ hoping for another $100 profit.

Other bets

• I’ll take a flyer on Mariusz Wach to decision Hughie Fury. Wach is +800 at BetMGM New Jersey, so I’ll lay $50 on Wach to win by decision with the hope of making a $400 profit.

• I like Shakur Stevenson to stop Toka Kahn Clary. Stevenson is a -5000 favorite, with Kahn Clary at +1500. I won’t lay the $5,000 and as of Friday, the MGM Grand did not have a line on Stevenson by KO/TKO/DQ. But if it does, that would be what I play.

