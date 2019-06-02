Turns out Anthony Joshua was not immune to the Drake Curse

It happens to the best of them. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It had been a rough couple weeks for the Drake Curse.

The rapper’s beloved Toronto Raptors roared back from an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals, then surprised the Golden State Warriors with an impressive Game 1 NBA Finals win. Drake was at the team’s side the whole way, and somehow the whole thing didn’t end up on fire (yet).

And then massive underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. knocked out undefeated heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Boxing Twitter was set ablaze, and an old tweet from Joshua very quickly came out of the woodwork.

That tweet, which started the night with just 19 replies, has since found new viral life.

The curse might just be back, everyone. Congratulations to the Warriors.

