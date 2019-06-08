Anthony Joshua 'doesn't remember anything after the third round', says Eddie Hearn

Andy Ruiz Jr (right) lands a punch on Anthony Joshua in the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Championships title fight at Madison Square Garden, New York. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says that the British boxer 'doesn't remember anything after the third round' during his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr last weekend.

Speaking to DAZN this week, Hearn said that the former unified heavyweight champion didn’t receive any major injuries, but took a little bit of positivity from the fact he managed to last a further four rounds after being knocked down for the first time.

The 40-year-old said that after the fight Joshua told him that his ‘senses weren't there’ after receiving a blow to the side of his head.

Joshua was knocked down four times before referee Michael Griffin stopped the bout in the seventh round.

Hearn says that Griffin made the correct call even though Joshua told Griffin he was fit to continue.

The pair have agreed terms for a rematch which will take place at the end of the year, giving Joshua the chance of reclaiming his belts from Ruiz.

