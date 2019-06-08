Anthony Joshua might hold Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch in U.S. instead of home in U.K.

From the second the ref ended the first fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. and declared a new heavyweight champion, we knew a rematch was coming.

Ruiz’s fight contract allowed Joshua to mandate a rematch in the event of a shocking upset, and that was exactly what happened. The rematch is expected to take place in either November or December, per Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We also thought we knew where the rematch would be held. Despite losing his heavyweight title belts, Joshua still holds the right to pick the venue of the rematch.

It was widely thought that after his United States debut went so wrong at Madison Square Garden, Joshua would select the friendly environment of his home country of the United Kingdom as the site of the rematch. However, Joshua apparently has other thoughts.

Anthony Joshua's United States debut went badly. Would a return go better? (Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua’s manager: ‘We need to win the fight’

In an interesting development, Hearn told ESPN that Joshua is seriously considering holding the Ruiz rematch at Madison Square Garden, the site of the first fight:

"[American broadcast partner] DAZN would prefer it in the U.S. They'd still cover it in the U.K., of course. [British broadcaster] Sky would prefer it in the U.K.," said Hearn, who turned 40 on Saturday. "For me, I want to win the fight, so there is an edge to doing the fight in the U.K., unquestionably. But AJ is like, 'Do you not think I should go back to where it went wrong and put it right?' I said, 'That's an incredible attitude to have, but we need to win the fight.'

Story continues

"He said, 'I almost feel like it's a cop-out making Ruiz come to my backyard. He's the champion. It will be more spectacular if I beat him [at Madison Square Garden].' I'm like, 'I agree, but...' That's the conversations at the moment. He's thinking if he put it right there it would [be] even more spectacular than if he put it right in the U.K."

Clearly, it’s become a matter of pride for Joshua to not just get his titles back, but to reverse the stigma of his defeat as much as he possibly can. Going back to Madison Square Garden and defeating Ruiz would be a good way to do that.

Joshua could still opt to fight in the United Kingdom, though. In that event, Hearn told ESPN that the fight would likely take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where Joshua has fought, won and sold out the stadium twice before. Wembley Stadium in London was also reportedly mentioned as a possibility, but you can imagine the weather would be a problem for an outdoor stadium in November.

Wherever the rematch is held, the fight figures to be a fun one.

More from Yahoo Sports: