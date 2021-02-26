Anthony Jones receives Oregon Ducks offer, immediately de-commits from Washington

Anthony Jones receives offer from Ducks, immediately de-commits from UW originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Poor Husky fans cannot catch a break.

The reigning Pac-12 North champions may have taken another loss to the two-time defending Pac-12 Champions despite it being the offseason.

Anthony Jones, a three-star athlete from Las Vegas, committed to the University of Washington in December after they were the first Pac-12 school to offer him one month prior. However, just because a recruit makes a verbal commitment doesn't mean other schools stop pursuing him.

Fast forward to Thursday evening, the Oregon Ducks extended an offer to Jones despite his verbal commitment to division rival Washington.

21 hours later, Jones announced his de-commimtent from Washington.

I have decided to open up my recruitment!! Thank you to @UW_Football for the opportunity I appreciate it!! @bangulo @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/jlxOfCIWEG — Anthony Jones (@anthonyjones015) February 26, 2021

"After long thoughts and talks with my family and mentors, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Washington," wrote Jones. "Thank you again to Coach Lake, Coach Cato and Coach Malloe for giving me the opportunity."

It appears based on his Twitter account, Oregon was the first school to offer Jones since his decison to commit to Washington.

The 6'5", 242-pound tight end/outside linebacker holds an offer from UNLV as well, but now that Oregon has reached out expect many other schools to follow suit, especially given his de-commitment.

Jones is high school teammates at Liberty High School with two other Washington 2022 commits: four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard and three-star defensive tackle Sir Mells.

Washington had been recruiting him as an outside linebacker or defensive end and he planned to enroll early.

Jones holds a three-star composite ranking of the Nation's No. 546 player and No. 49 athlete, as well as a three-star 247Sports evaluation of the nation's No. 64 athlete.

You can watch his sophomore year highlights here.