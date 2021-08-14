Anthony Hines, Malik Turner suffer 2nd half injuries for Cowboys

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
The Cowboys may have escaped the Hall of Fame game without any serious injuries, but they will not be able to say the same after their trip to Arizona. After losing DT Neville Gallimore and TE Sean McKeon in the first half, things didn’t get much better in the second half.

UDFA linebacker Anthony Hines III, out of Texas A&M, was hurt on the second-half kickoff and then midway through the stanza WR Malik Turner was helped off the field with a foot injury. Not only that, backup tackle Ty Nsekhe was injured in the first half as well.

Hines is in competition with players such as Luke Gifford and the already injured Francis Bernard for a role behind the top five linebackers, to try and impress Dan Quinn enough to take six linebackers into the regular season.

Turner has been impressive in camp as he tries to convince Kellen Moore to take six or more wideouts into the season. Both players’ roles could hinge on how much special teams coordinator Jon Fassel loves them. Both are questionable to return.

As for Nsekhe, he seems penciled in to be the team’s primary swing tackle behind Tyron Smith, who hasn’t played this preseason, and La’el Collins.

