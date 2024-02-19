Anthony Hernandez admittedly doesn’t fit typical UFC fighter mold, but confident he’ll make a run

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Unlike many of his fighting counterparts, Anthony Hernandez isn’t into calling out potential opponents. It’s largely due to the fact that, well, he doesn’t really follow the sport.

Hernandez (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who is part of the MMAGOLD fight team, has entrusted in his coaches and the system so much, his confidence in the direction he’s headed is unwavering.

“A win is a win. I don’t give a f*ck,” told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a UFC 298 post-fight news conference Saturday. “I didn’t even know who Rodolfo (Vieira) was when I fought him, to be honest, until after the fight. I honestly don’t know Ikram – or, what’s his name? Roman Kopylov. I don’t know his history. I don’t know what the f*ck he’s done with his life. It’s just another guy that I beat.”

At UFC 298, Hernandez submitted Russia’s Roman Kopylov (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) with a rear-naked choke in Round 2. The win was his fifth-straight after a 1-2 start in the promotion.

Hernandez deems it time to start talking about championship runs – as long as he can stay healthy. The injury bug has proven a tough opponent at times.

“I want to make my run,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been proven that I’m here. I want to make my run now. I’m happy. I’m excited. It’s time to get back to f*cking work. … (Getting injured) f*cking sucks. I’m learning how to stay out of my own way and not get f*cking hurt all the time. I’m a retard sometimes and I’ll just f*cking fight anyone for free. I shouldn’t do that sh*t the gym. I have the best team in the world and the best coaches. They’ve been helping me stay out of my own way and just f*cking sticking to the grind. It shows every f*cking fight. I plan on staying healthy and keep doing what I’m doing and making my run.”

There were no names lodged in his brain, but there is something Hernandez wants next: a main event, and all that comes with it.

“I honestly don’t follow the f*cking division like that,” Hernandez said. “I really don’t know, but whoever the f*ck is in front of me, I’m ready. Give me someone who does not have a fight. I want to do a main event because I’d like to have my face on the poster and I’m trying to get in the video game, so what’s up?”

