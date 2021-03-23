Anthony Harris remembers NFC Championship Game from the wrong sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Three years ago, Anthony Harris was on the wrong side of the craziness at the Linc.

Now he’ll be a part of it. And he can't wait.

Harris was a rotational safety with the Vikings in 2017, and on Jan. 21, 2018, he got the full Lincoln Financial Field experience when the Vikings faced the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

“I remember the atmosphere was electric,” Harris said. “I remember being in the warmup, Meek Mill song is playing, and the players on the field dancing, embracing it, and the crowd going wild.”

Harris played 33 snaps on defense that day, second-most of all Vikings safeties, along with 13 special teams snaps, and shared the team lead with six tackles.

He also remembers the crowd of just under 70,000 fans willing the Eagles back into the game after the Vikings took a 7-0 lead and were driving again in the second quarter.

That’s when Patrick Robinson’s 50-yard pick-6 off Case Keenum got the Eagles started on what turned into a 38-7 rout and sent them to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

“I remember the crowd just being electric and rallying the team to get back into the game,” Harris said. “That’s something I’m excited and looking forward to, that extra burst of energy and the energy the fans bring to the stadium.”

Harris, who spent his first six seasons with the Vikings, signed a one-year, $5 million free agency deal with the Eagles on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Virginia native met with Eagles writers on a Zoom call and spoke about his decision.

“I just think it was a great fit, being closer to home, family being able to travel up, that’s exciting, being able to get back over here on the East Coast and reunite,” he said. “Also being able to reunite with some of the individuals I’ve crossed path as far as players, Rodney McLeod, getting back with Jon Gannon, and just getting into a new situation. I’m just excited to be here.”

McLeod and Harris were teammates for one year at Virginia, and Gannon, the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator, was assistant secondary coach with the Vikings in Harris’s first two years in the NFL.

Harris will also be reuniting with 70,000 Eagles fans this fall, and this time he’ll be one of the players on the field dancing to Meek Mill.

