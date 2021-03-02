Anthony Harris ranks 50th in 2021 free agent rankings

Vikings safety Anthony Harris is set to be a free agent after he played under the franchise tag in 2020.

Gregg Rosenthal over at NFL.com ranked the top 101 free agents of the 2021 class and had Harris ranked 50th.

Here’s what Rosenthal wrote about Harris:

His play dipped in 2020 after a torrid season and a half in the starting lineup. The depth in the free agent safety class could hurt Harris’ bottom line.

Possibilities for Harris could be the Browns or Washington Football Team. The Vikings would love if they could bring Harris back, but we’ll see. If they don’t, they’ll have a big hole to fill next to Harrison Smith in the secondary.

Harris is the only Vikings player who appears on the list.

You can check out Rosenthal’s full list here.