Anthony Harris pick-six on deflected pass gives Vikings halftime lead

An Anthony Harris pick-six and Dalvin Cook touchdown run have given the Minnesota Vikings a 17-10 lead at halftime over the Seattle Seahawks.

With the game tied at 7-7 with just over five minutes to play in the half, a wacky interception of Russell Wilson by Harris put Minnesota on top A throw intended for Jacob Hollister was batted up in the air at the line of scrimmage by Minnesota nose tackle Armon Watts. Wilson tried to swat the ball down out of danger and it hovered over players at the line of scrimmage. Instead, his swat sent the ball back into the air and into the arms of safety Anthony Harris, who returned the pick 20 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead.

Seattle would march 62 yards on 10 plays on their final drive of the half before stalling out at the Vikings’ 11-yard line. Jason Myers converted a 29-yard field goal to close the gap to 14-10. However, the Vikings would respond with a field goal drive of their own over the last 58 seconds with Dan Bailey converting from 47 yards out at the whistle.

Dalvin Cook scored on a 2-yard touchdown run on Minnesota’s opening drive and Chris Carson added a 1-yard score for Seattle in a game that has been very even on the field with the Seahawks’ turnovers being the difference at the break.