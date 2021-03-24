Anthony Harris “not quite sure” what went wrong in 2020

Safety Anthony Harris is playing on a one-year contract again this year, but it looks a lot different than the one he had with the Vikings in 2020.

The Vikings used a franchise tag on Harris after a six-interception season in 2019 and paid him over $11 million as a result. Neither the Vikings nor Harris had as good a season as they hoped in 2020, however, and that left him to sign a one-year, $5 million pact with the Eagles.

On Tuesday, Harris said he couldn’t put a finger on why things went in the wrong direction last year.

“I’m not quite sure,” Harris said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Sometimes you work really hard to get to a situation or prepare yourself as much as possible, and things just don’t work out. Last year was a tough year for everyone. . . . I think everybody who went through what last year brought to the table, whether it was financially, health-wise, with yourself or families, I think we all just take what we can from it.”

Harris played for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when Gannon was a Vikings assistant and he played with fellow safety Rodney McLeod in college, so the hope in Philly will be that familiarity helps spur a rebound for the safety.

