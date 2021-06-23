Anthony Harris’ deal with Eagles ranked among best contracts in NFL

Anthony Harris quietly signing with the Eagles has been one of the most talked-about free-agent deals, and Howie Roseman deserves credit for landing a game-changing safety on the cheap.

After taking a look at the best and worst contracts for all 32 teams, PFF ranked the best contracts in all of the NFL.

Harris’ one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles landed him at No. 6 on the list.

A safety with a ton of range and ball skills, Harris should help the Eagles reverse their lack of turnovers over the past three seasons.

Harris and Rodney McLeod are both athletic and could allow former Clemson star K’Von Wallace to start carving out a role as a slot and box safety during an early run and obvious passing downs.

