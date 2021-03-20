Anthony Harris contract with the Eagles will pay him $5 million in 2021

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles just made a huge signing, inking former Vikings versatile safety, Anthony Harris, to a one-year deal.

Per Ian Rapoport, the deal is a prove-it deal for both parties, as Harris will get a one-year, $5 million contract.

Harris will reunite with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as the two spent five years together with the Vikings.

List

3 positions where the Eagles could make a splash in free agency

Related

Former Eagles DE Malik Jackson agrees to deal with Cleveland Browns

Eagles sign safety Anthony Harris

Zach Ertz trade rumors: Bills no longer interested due to Eagles high asking price

Former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to have free agent visit with Eagles on Monday

Former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson arranging a free agent visit with the Eagles?

Recommended Stories