Anthony Harris contract with the Eagles will pay him $5 million in 2021

The #Eagles are signing former #Vikings safety Anthony Harris, as @JosinaAnderson said. He gets a 1-year deal for $5M, per @DrewJRosenhaus — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

The Eagles just made a huge signing, inking former Vikings versatile safety, Anthony Harris, to a one-year deal.

Per Ian Rapoport, the deal is a prove-it deal for both parties, as Harris will get a one-year, $5 million contract.

Harris will reunite with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as the two spent five years together with the Vikings.

List

3 positions where the Eagles could make a splash in free agency

Related