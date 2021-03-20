Anthony Harris contract with the Eagles will pay him $5 million in 2021
The #Eagles are signing former #Vikings safety Anthony Harris, as @JosinaAnderson said. He gets a 1-year deal for $5M, per @DrewJRosenhaus
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021
The Eagles just made a huge signing, inking former Vikings versatile safety, Anthony Harris, to a one-year deal.
Per Ian Rapoport, the deal is a prove-it deal for both parties, as Harris will get a one-year, $5 million contract.
Harris will reunite with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as the two spent five years together with the Vikings.
