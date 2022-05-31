Anthony Harris commits to Rhode Island

Former UNC basketball guard Anthony Harris has found his new home.

After a few seasons with North Carolina, Harris opted to transfer out of the program and continue his career elsewhere. On Monday night, Harris made it official that he is transferring to Rhode Island.

The former Top 100 recruit joins a Rhode Island backcourt where he could earn some valuable minutes early on. He was recruited by assistant Kenny Johnson and is the first commitment in the Archie Miller era which began in March for the program.

Harris played 35 games in three seasons at North Carolina and has suffered two ACL tears in his career dating back to high school.

This past season, Harris saw action early but did not play a single game since January 8th due to reasons unknown. Harris was also considering UCF in his recruitment, making a visit there as well.

