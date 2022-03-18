Anthony Harris agrees to one-year deal to return to Eagles

The Eagles have agreed to terms with safety Anthony Harris on a one-year deal, Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Harris, 30, is returning for a second season in Jonathan Gannon’s defense having started 14 games for the Eagles last season. He had 70 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups in 2021.

Harris spent his first six seasons with the Vikings.

In 95 career games, he has 356 tackles, 10 interceptions, 31 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

