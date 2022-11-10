Anthony Harris adds depth to Broncos’ secondary with Caden Sterns sidelined

After placing center Lloyd Cushenberry (groin) on injured reserve on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos filled his spot on the 53-man roster by promoting safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad.

Harris (6-1, 192 pounds) is an eighth-year defensive back who started his career with the Minnesota Vikings under George Paton. After six seasons in Minnesota, Harris played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season before joining the Broncos this year.

The veteran defensive back has totaled 356 tackles, 31 pass breakups, 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles in 97 career games (61 starts).

Harris was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster twice this season, primarily to play on special teams. He will now become the fifth safety on the active roster, joining Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke and Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Broncos second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) has to sit out at least two more games after he was placed on injured reserve before the team’s game in London.

Harris will fill Sterns’ former spot on the roster, but he’ll likely play more on special teams than in the secondary over the next two weeks.

