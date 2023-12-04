Anthony Hankerson heading to the transfer portal after two years in Boulder

When Deion Sanders was hired as the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program last year, most of the players he inherited from that 1-11 team headed elsewhere.

One of the players who stayed was running back Anthony Hankerson. But, Hankerson has now decided to enter the transfer portal and head elsewhere, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Hankerson had 274 yards with three scores on the ground in 2022 and then had 319 rushing yards with two scores this past season.

As Brian Howell of BuffZone noted, Hankerson’s departure leaves just three scholarship players left from that 2022 team:

With Anthony Hankerson apparently set to hit the portal, the list of remaining 2022 scholarship players on the Colorado roster (as of now) is …

TE Louis Passarello

OL Carter Edwards

S Trevor Woods#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 3, 2023

Hankerson sent a message to On3 about his decision to enter the portal:

“First off I want to thank the man above for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love and for guiding me through this journey. I want to thank all the coaches and buffs I’ve met here during my time at CU. Thank you for all the relationships created here on and off the field.”

He will have two years of eligibility remaining and should find a decent number of offers with the talent he brings.

BREAKING: Colorado RB Anthony Hankerson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 200 RB from Boynton Beach, FL had 146 Carries for 593 yards & 5 Total TDs for the Buffs Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/gkZ3ifUJSR pic.twitter.com/dC9lB9Vyzy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 3, 2023

