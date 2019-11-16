Reports: Former NC state player Anthony Grundy dies in stabbing from domestic dispute

Former NC State star Anthony Grundy died Thursday night after police found him with multiple stab wounds to his body, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. He was 40 years old.

There are multiple reports that Grundy was killed in a domestic dispute, though a police spokeswoman declined to specify the type of altercation in the Courier-Journal’s report. The spokeswoman also reportedly said no arrests were made after interviewing all people of interest.

Grundy had posted on Facebook that it was his mother’s birthday on Thursday.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, a teammate of Grundy’s at NC State, confirmed the death on Twitter.

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Grundy made the All-ACC first team as a senior after leading the Wolfpack in points (17.8), rebounds (5.5), assists (3.6) and steals (2.1) per game.

After going undrafted in 2002, Grundy embarked upon a 12-year professional basketball career that took him to leagues in Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Venezuela, Iran, Turkey and the Philippines. He made 12-game appearance in the NBA in 2006 with the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 52 points in 108 minutes.

The later stages of Grundy’s life were also marked by legal troubles. He was reportedly jailed in 2017 for failing to appear in court over a DWI after living in Ghana for multiple years and was arrested in June for being allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Anthony Grundy spent more than a decade playing international basketball after his career at NC State. (Craig Jones/Getty Images)

