Anthony Gordon spring football highlights: Veteran named Washington State's starting quarterback

Head coach Mike Leach announced Anthony Gordon, who has spent the last three seasons backing up Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew II, was named WSU's starting quarterback for the season opener against New Mexico State. Gordon was strong during the Cougars' spring football game, completing 21-of-30 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. See Gordon's first start Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

