Anthony Goins named assistant coach at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Goins, who has a consistent history of winning basketball at every stop in his coaching career, has been named assistant coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Mike White announced on Friday.

Goins has spent the past three seasons at Boston College and also sports stints at Clemson, Quinnipiac, Yale and Dartmouth over the last 11 years.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Georgia basketball,” Goins said. “Coach White and his staff have done an unbelievable job building the Georgia program the past two years. I could feel the energy and momentum the moment I got on campus. I’m extremely appreciative of Coach White for giving me the opportunity. Coach Grant, the staff and everyone around Boston College have been unbelievable the past three years, but I can’t wait to get to work in Athens!”

Boston College has increased its win total during each of Goins’ season with the Eagles, culminating with a 20-16 finish and a bid to the NIT in 2023-2024. Boston College reached the round of 16 in the NIT and in the process secured the Eagles’ first 20-win campaign and first postseason victory since 2011.

Goins was an assistant coach at Clemson for two seasons from 2019-2021, helping the Tigers secure a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

From 2017-2019, Goins was on staff at Quinnipiac. During the 2018-2019 season, the Bobcats finished 16-15 to notch their first winning record in five years. Quinnipiac also received a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) in 2019, just QU’s fifth postseason appearance ever.

Goins enjoyed a trio of successful seasons at Yale from 2014-2017. The Bulldogs finished 22-10 overall and 11-3 in his year in New Haven to secure the Bulldogs’ first Ivy League title since 2002. Yale improved to 23-7 overall and 13-1 in league play during the 2015-2016 campaign, both school-record win totals. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship outright to garner the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid in 54 years. Yale, a No. 12 seed, then upset fifth-seeded Baylor in first round of “March Madness,” the first NCAA victory ever for the Bulldogs.

Goins’ collegiate career began at Dartmouth in 2013-14, where he helped the Big Green to their highest win total in 15 seasons.

Goins also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut, which compiled a combined 64-18 record during his tenure.

Originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, Goins graduated from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. He received a bachelor’s degree in sports management from St. John’s in 2008. While an undergrad, Goins served as a practice player for the men’s team and helped with women’s practices as well.