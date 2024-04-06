Anthony Gill throws it down!

The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
How do the top MVP candidates stack up with the Nuggets star. Let's take a case-by-case look.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.