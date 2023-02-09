Anthony Gill with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
Josh Hart was pulled off the floor just moments before the Trail Blazers were set to tip on Wednesday night.
Draymond Green doesn't love the Mavericks' blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving for this one reason.
NBA rumors, live updates from 2023 trade deadline. Follow for instant breaking news, reaction and analysis on deals, including the Detroit Pistons.
With the NBA trade deadline fewer than 24 hours away, the Boston Celtics reportedly are exploring a potential package of Payton Pritchard and Danilo Galliniari in exchange for a big-man upgrade.
The Warriors reportedly could move some of their youth before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The Lakers would come fill circle with D'Angelo Russell, who they drafted in 2015.
The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could be one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are the latest Knicks rumors and reports.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the are plenty of player names in the rumor mill connected to the Milwaukee Bucks. Follow here for the latest updates.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for [more]
With the Sixers in town and the trade deadline Thursday, our Chris Forsberg is looking forward to the next 24 hours. He shares his perspective on what the Celtics need to go deep into June.
The Kentucky Wildcats were run off the Rupp Arena court in the second half against Arkansas. And UK is once again searching for answers.
Rose is aiming for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this year
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the NBA's all-time scorer record for decades before LeBron James came along.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn react to reports that trade chatter around Celtics forward Grant Williams is growing "a little louder."
Knicks center Jericho Sims will be competing in the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, bringing his insane vertical jump to the festivities.