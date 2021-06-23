Anthony Firkser ready to learn from some of the league’s top tight ends

Tim Tebow wasn’t invited to the inaugural Tight End University, but Titans tight end Anthony Firkser was. Firkser is thrilled to attend the three-day summit in Nashville, which George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce are hosting.

“When George Kittle reached out to me on social media and invited me to the camp, I was super excited,” Firkser told Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Just to be a part of something like that, to be around some of the top tight ends in the league right now, it is going to be an awesome opportunity and experience to learn from them.

“It’s just a great opportunity to help myself reach my full potential.”

In addition to Kittle, Kelce, Olsen and Firkser, the list of attendees also includes Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Evan Engram, Noah Fant, Austin Hooper, Kyle Rudolph, Cole Kmet, Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith, Logan Thomas, Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Higbee, Eric Ebron, Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Kaden Smith, Irv Smith Jr, Hunter Henry, Chris Herndon, Hayden Hurst, Dalton Schultz, Chris Manhertz, Colby Parkinson, Blake Bell, Ross Dwelley, Dominique Dafney, Robert Tonyan, T.J. Hockenson, Charlie Woerner, Daniel Helm, Dawson Knox, Will Dissly, Luke Stocker, C.J. Uzomah, Alex Ellis, Eli Wolf and Ethan Wolf.

Firkser, who caught 39 passes for 387 yards and a touchdown last season, is expected to play a bigger role for the Titans this season.

“You can learn a lot from watching other guys, and how they do things,” Firkser said. “I’ve been fortunate because I’ve had the opportunity to watch and learn from guys like Delanie (Walker) and Jonnu during my time here. Having a chance to be around some of the top tight ends in the league right now, it is going to be great.”

