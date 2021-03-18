Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim react to re-signing with Titans

For the first time since re-signing with the Tennessee Titans, tight ends Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim spoke with the media on Wednesday to share their thoughts on staying in Nashville.

Firkser expressed his excitement to return, while also praising his former position coach and new Titans offensive coordinator, Todd Downing, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online:

“I am really happy to be back with the same organization,” Firkser said. “And it was good to see Todd Downing get promoted to offensive coordinator, being a former tight ends coach. I know he did a great job in our room, so I am excited to see how he can help this offense and build on what (former OC) Arthur (Smith) has provided for the Titans.”

The 26-year-old Harvard product, who set career-highs in receptions and yards last season, says he’s ready to contribute in whatever role the team needs from him.

“I am going to do whatever I can to be as valuable as I can for the Titans,” he said. “Wherever they need me, I am going to be there, and apply the most value as I can to that position.”

Swaim, who was signed by the Titans prior to last season and saw his role increase as the campaign progressed, is also ready to contribute in any way he can, including as a blocker, an area he excelled at last season:

“You are not going to find a tight end that turns down the opportunity to catch a ball,” Swaim said. “So that to me is great, when you get the ball and run after the catch and stuff like that.

“I have been asked that question a few times: ‘What do I think about my role? And do I want my role expanded?’ Obviously you want your role to be expanded because you are competitive, but the truth is I really like what I do. I like blocking, and I have made my career on it. To me, blocking is a natural. It is kind of the natural part of football that I love. But I am always excited to do more, and I know Firk is the same way. You are always looking to grow, and expand your game. But I can’t forget the thing that has gotten me here, which is being a blocker. So, if I am asked to do more, and the opportunity comes, I’ll jump all over it.”

With Jonnu Smith having left in free agency to the New England Patriots, the Titans have one more of their 2020 tight ends to make a decision on in MyCole Pruitt.

As it stands now, the team has five tight ends on its roster after re-signing Firkser and Swaim, with Parker Hesse, Jared Pinkney and 2020 UDFA Tommy Hudson having been signed to futures contracts.

