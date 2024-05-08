Who is Anthony Edwards and why Denver’s mayor said he will ‘seriously look into’ banning him

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Mayor, Mike Johnston, confirmed Wednesday that he stands with Nuggets fans and said he “will seriously look into” banning a player on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The mayor hosted a question-and-answer session with the public on Reddit, answering a variety of questions ranging from serious topics like budgets, housing and city planning, to everyday lifestyle questions about sports and hobbies.

The Denver Nuggets lost the first two games of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA finals, and several users went to the mayor to answer their questions.

When asked what he would do to make sure the Nuggets get through the second round of the playoffs, Johnston said it was the question he was terrified about.

One user suggested banning Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards from the Mile High City.

“I will seriously look into this option,” the mayor replied with a smiley face.

Edwards, a Timberwolves shooting guard who has been compared to Michael Jordan, scored 27 points against the Nuggets on Monday leading the team to a 106-80 victory and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

The now 22-year-old was selected as the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft.

While the joke about banning Edwards from Denver could seriously help the Nuggets in this series, the mayor said on a serious note that he believes the Nuggets can still pull through the series and continue in the NBA finals.

“Alright let’s be honest, this is the one question I was terrified about. Didn’t even recognize our team the last two games, but one thing we know, this team is resilient and tough and sticks together,” Johnston replied.

He noted that one year, the Nuggets were down 3-1 in a series against the Utah Jazz in the playoffs, but the Nuggets came through to win the series.

A similar situation happened in 1994 when the Nuggets lost the first two games in the first series of the NBA playoffs against the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics. For game three, the Nuggets pulled off a 110-93 win followed by a couple more overtime wins to advance them to the next round of the playoffs.

“We GOTTA have game 3 on the road, also because the mayor of Minneapolis is taunting me by text so we need a win,” Johnston wrote.

The Nuggets will face the Timberwolves in game 3 of the 7-game series Friday at 7:30 p.m. If they win that game, the Nuggets will still have to win three of the next four to move on to the Western Conference Finals. Two more losses, however, and the reigning NBA champions will have to wait until next year for a chance at the title.

