Anthony Edwards wanted free Chick-Fil-A for Timberwolves' fans

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - About the only thing Minnesota Timberwolves fans didn’t get after Wednesday night’s win over the Toronto Raptors at Target Center was free Chick-Fil-A.

Nobody was more disappointed than Anthony Edwards. The Raptors were at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter with the game decided, and if an opponent misses two free throws, eTimberwolves' fans can get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich the next day.

The Raptors missed the first free throw. The Timberwolves’ bench rose to its feet, and the Target Center crowd got as loud as it did the entire night for the second free throw. It didn’t work as the shot went in, dashing any hopes of a free sandwich on Thursday.

Edwards was bummed for fans.

"Yeah man, because I wanted some. I’ll go get some food, who don’t want free Chick-Fil-A?" Edwards said. "I remember when I couldn’t afford Chick-Fil-A, so I can’t wait to get some free food."

Same Ant, same. Edwards finished the night with 28 points and broke an 0-for-19 skid from the three-point line in a 133-85 win. The Timberwolves are 53-23 and back atop the Western Conference with six regular season games to play.

Timberwolves' fans have gotten free Chick-Fil-A at least once this season.