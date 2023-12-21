Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves react to Sixers’ Joel Embiid dropping 51

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers walked away with a statement victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at home. The Sixers earned a 127-113 win over the team with the best record in the league as well as the best defense in the NBA.

The Wolves feature some elite defenders such as Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and even Karl-Anthony Towns has taken steps forward as a defender. Throw in Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and it’s understandable to see why Minnesota has the No. 1 defense.

Joel Embiid didn’t care about any of that. The reigning league MVP dropped 51 points on 17-for-25 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Sixers to the win.

“My brother was just texting me like, ‘I ain’t ever seen nothing like it.’ He’s unstoppable, man,” Edwards told reporters after the win. “I don’t see how they lose a game, honestly.”

To Edwards’ point, Embiid really made it look easy. There wasn’t much Minnesota could do to stop him. To their credit, the Wolves played some really solid defense. There just wasn’t much one could do when he got into his groove. The Sixers kept feeding him and he feasted on anything in front of him.

“I think we could’ve been a little more physical on him,” said Towns. “Just making tough shots. When you’re making shots like that consistently, mid-range was working for him. Got to the free-throw line a lot. It’s just – he’s a good player.”

No matter how one describes it, it’s a very impressive performance by Embiid and the leader of the Sixers continues to put up historic nights on the floor.

