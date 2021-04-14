Anthony Edwards on A-Rod becoming T-Wolves' owner: 'Who is he?'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard had a funny response when asked about the Major League Baseball star's move to buy the NBA franchise.

Recommended Stories

  • Enes Kanter says fasting during Ramadan restores his ‘superpowers’

    The Blazers have three Muslim players, the most of any NBA team.

  • Column: Matsuyama goes from inspiration to Masters champion

    The idea was to create golfing heroes, not necessarily a Masters champion. Hideki Matsuyama is now both. “I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National,” Matsuyama said on the night before he became Japan's first Masters champion.

  • 'He did not deserve this': Family remembers Daunte Wright as an adoring dad who enjoyed playing sports and celebrating the Fourth of July

    Daunte Wright, fatally shot by Minnesota police, was an adoring father with a happy laugh who enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July, his family says.

  • Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed voting limits

    The top executives of more than three dozen Michigan-based companies, including General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, on Tuesday issued a joint statement opposing Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting. The move appeared to be pre-emptive, after Georgia companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Delta Air Lines Inc endured public backlash for failing to take a stronger stance before that state enacted a raft of voting limits last month. "Government must avoid actions that reduce participation in elections - particularly among historically disenfranchised communities," the statement, which bore the names of 37 top executives, read in part.

  • How long will it take to rebuild the Houston Texans?

    The Houston Texans are at the beginning of a rebuild. How long will it take for them to get back to being one of the dominant teams in the AFC?

  • Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves

    Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore have signed a letter of intent to purchase the NBA's Timberwolves and WNBA's Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor.Details: The price is expected to be in the $1.5 billion range, per ESPN. Taylor will maintain full control of both teams for two more years, before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTaylor, already the second-richest person in Minnesota, stands to get even richer. He bought the team in 1995 for $88 million.Rodriguez, 45, and Lore, 49, were part of a group that tried to buy the Mets before the team was sold to Steve Cohen for $2.4 billion.What they're getting: The Timberwolves have the worst win percentage (.393) of any major American sports franchise. Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe big picture: The T-Wolves would be the fourth NBA team to be sold in the last four years, joining the Jazz in 2020 ($1.66 billion), the Nets in 2019 ($2.35 billion) and the Rockets in 2017 ($2.2 billion).NBA franchise valuations grew 476% during the 2010s, dwarfing MLB (262%), the NHL (192%) and the NFL (179%).In related news ... Arctos Sports Partners is buying a minority stake in the Warriors — the first private equity investment in an NBA team since the league loosened its rules to allow institutional investors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Anthony Edwards on pending Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez: 'I don't know who that is'

    Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.

  • Adam Morrison talks Gonzaga's run, playing with Kobe, working in media

    Current Gonzaga radio commentator and all-time Zags great Adam Morrison joined Chris Haynes to discuss his playing days in the NBA. The former top-5 pick took a deep dive on the pressure to perform in the league, the expectations from the media and the differences between his days in Charlotte and Los Angeles. Adam also takes Chris inside a locker room with Kobe Bryant, calling Gonzaga's buzzer-beater against UCLA and much more! Make sure to subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes on your favorite podcast app.

  • Northwestern CB Greg Newsome should be under consideration for 16th pick

    Newsome deserves some of the same consideration as the other top cornerbacks in the draft.

  • Nuggets' Jamal Murray out indefinitely with torn ACL in left knee

    Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who emerged as a superstar last season, will likely miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

  • U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has lots of options with wildcard picks

    U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker may have quite the dilemma when it comes to using his six captain’s picks to round out his team.

  • Liverpool need Klopp to rediscover magic touch for Real Madrid rescue act

    In need of another famous Champions League fightback, Liverpool cannot rely on a wave of passion, colour and noise from the stands at Anfield to inspire a comeback from 3-1 down against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

  • RBC Heritage field by the rankings

    Use this RBC Heritage field breakdown to make your picks for this week's Tour event.

  • UNC's 5-year deal with Davis averages $2 million annually

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina's five-year deal with new men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance. The school has released terms for Davis, a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith who had spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before becoming his successor. Davis will receive a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation increasing from $600,000 for his first season to $1 million for the 2025-26 season.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of law

    A demonstration outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 29, 2021, the day Derek Chauvin's trial began on charges he murdered George Floyd. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThere is a difference between enforcing the law and being the law. The world is now witnessing another in a long history of struggles for racial justice in which this distinction may be ignored. Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old white former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man. There are three questions I find important to consider as the trial unfolds. These questions address the legal, moral and political legitimacy of any verdict in the trial. I offer them from my perspective as an Afro-Jewish philosopher and political thinker who studies oppression, justice and freedom. They also speak to the divergence between how a trial is conducted, what rules govern it – and the larger issue of racial justice raised by George Floyd’s death after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. They are questions that need to be asked: 1. Can Chauvin be judged as guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? The presumption of innocence in criminal trials is a feature of the U.S. criminal justice system. And a prosecutor must prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of the defendant’s peers. The history of the United States reveals, however, that these two conditions apply primarily to white citizens. Black defendants tend to be treated as guilty until proved innocent. Racism often leads to presumptions of reasonableness and good intentions when defendants and witnesses are white, and irrationality and ill intent when defendants, witnesses and even victims are black. An activist watches the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2021. Kerem Yucel / AFP/via Getty Images Additionally, race affects jury selection. The history of all-white juries for black defendants and rarely having black jurors for white ones is evidence of a presumption of white people’s validity of judgment versus that of Black Americans. Doubt can be afforded to a white defendant in circumstances where it would be denied a black one. Thus, Chauvin, as white, could be granted that exculpating doubt despite the evidence shared before millions of viewers in a live-streamed trial. 2. What is the difference between force and violence? The customary questioning of police officers who harm people focuses on their use of what’s called “excessive force.” This presumes the legal legitimacy of using force in the first place in the specific situation. Violence, however, is the use of illegitimate force. As a result of racism, Black people are often portrayed as preemptively guilty and dangerous. It follows that the perceived threat of danger makes “force” the appropriate description when a police officer claims to be preventing violence. This understanding makes it difficult to find police officers guilty of violence. To call the act “violence” is to acknowledge that it is improper and thus falls, in the case of physical acts of violence, under the purview of criminal law. Once their use of force is presumed legitimate, the question of degree makes it nearly impossible for jurors to find officers guilty. Floyd, who was suspected of purchasing items from a store with a counterfeit $20 bill, was handcuffed and complained of not being able to breathe when Chauvin pulled him from the police vehicle and he fell face down on the ground. Footage from the incident revealed that Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was motionless several minutes in, and he had no pulse when Alexander Kueng, one of the officers, checked. Chauvin didn’t remove his knee until paramedics arrived and asked him to get off of Floyd so they could examine the motionless patient. If force under the circumstances is unwarranted, then its use would constitute violence in both legal and moral senses. Where force is legitimate (for example, to prevent violence) but things go wrong, the presumption is that a mistake, instead of intentional wrongdoing, occurred. An important, related distinction is between justification and excuse. Violence, if the action is illegitimate, is not justified. Force, however, when justified, can become excessive. The question at that point is whether a reasonable person could understand the excess. That understanding makes the action morally excusable. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, Court TV via AP, Pool 3. Is there ever excusable police violence? Police are allowed to use force to prevent violence. But at what point does the force become violence? When its use is illegitimate. In U.S. law, the force is illegitimate when done “in the course of committing an offense.” Sgt. David Pleoger, Chauvin’s former supervisor, stated in the trial: “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy.” He declared, “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force.” That an act was deemed by prosecutors to be violent, defined as an illegitimate use of force resulting in death, is a necessary conclusion for charges of murder and manslaughter. Both require ill intent or, in legal terms, a mens rea (“evil mind”). The absence of a reasonable excuse affects the legal interpretation of the act. That the act was not preventing violence but was, instead, one of committing it, made the action inexcusable. The Chauvin case, like so many others, leads to the question: What is the difference between enforcing the law and imagining being the law? Enforcing the law means one is acting within the law. That makes the action legitimate. Being the law forces others, even law-abiding people, below the enforcer, subject to their actions. If no one is equal to or above the enforcer, then the enforcer is raised above the law. Such people would be accountable only to themselves. Police officers and any state officials who believe they are the law, versus implementers or enforcers of the law, place themselves above the law. Legal justice requires pulling such officials back under the jurisdiction of law. The purpose of a trial is, in principle, to subject the accused to the law instead of placing him, her, or them above it. Where the accused is placed above the law, there is an unjust system of justice. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lewis R. Gordon, University of Connecticut. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black menPolice officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizens Lewis R. Gordon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Don't let George Floyd's substance use muddy the facts in Derek Chauvin trial: Addiction doctor

    Floyd's substance use was not a moral failing making him undeserving of justice. It was a chronic condition, and America's health system failed him.

  • Alligator interrupts mom watching son play in college golf tournament

    Kristen O'Brien captured video of an alligator crossing in front her cart during a college golf tournament Monday in Estero, Florida.

  • Warriors' 73-9 season should be seen as triumph, not failure

    Five years ago Tuesday, the Warriors achieved arguably the most impressive feat of their dynasty. It hasn't been remembered that way, but that should change.

  • Nets' Steve Nash shares anger and frustration over Daunte Wright killing

    Steve Nash shared his anger and frustration over the killing of Daunte Wright by a police officer in a town near Minneapolis on Sunday.

  • Walker Kessler turns down UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, says he’s transferring

    The freshman center announced where he’s going on Instagram.