Anthony Edwards on R.J. Barrett’s game-winning attempt: ‘We didn’t want anyone else taking it’

Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards has a delightful habit of saying what he thinks.

He was especially willing to sound off after Minnesota escaped with a 102-101 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

On the final possession, R.J. Barrett missed a tough jumper while Jaden McDaniels denied New York star Julius Randle from getting the ball.

Anthony Edwards came up 𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙘𝙝 in the @Timberwolves' win: "I got a whole lot of gears in me." pic.twitter.com/WN6QmGTiM2 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 1, 2021

Edwards:

We told Jaden try not to let Randle catch the ball. Make somebody else beat us. Gladly, R.J. Barrett caught it. And if he would’ve made a shot, we would’ve lived with it. I mean, because that’s who we want taking the shot. We didn’t want anyone else taking it.

Cold.

But not a bad game plan, either.

Though far from a perfect representation of each player’s ability in that situation, here are the effective field-goal percentages entering Wednesday of the five Knicks on the floor for the last shot:

Randle is New York’s best player and has repeatedly come up clutch this season. The Timberwolves did well to keep the ball out of his hands.

Barrett has improved significantly as a shooter from all levels. But he remains somewhat inefficient. At just 20 with a strong work ethic, he should continue to grow. Edwards’ quote will probably drive him.

Still, on this night, Barrett taking that shot was a process victory – then actual victory – for Minnesota.

I’m not sure Edwards intended his remarks to sound as harsh as they did. But I’m getting the impression Edwards enjoys walking that line then watching the havoc he creates.

