Anthony Edwards, potential Warriors target, declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Could Anthony Edwards' next game be played in a Warriors uniform?

With the NCAA season officially over due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Georgia star freshman is ready to take his game to the next level, telling Evan Daniels of 247 Sports that he has declared for the NBA draft.

Potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards of Georgia has declared for the NBA Draft, he tells @EvanDaniels. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 6-foot-5 wing had a solid freshman season in Athens, Ga., averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Edwards struggled shooting the ball from distance, though, knocking down only 29.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Edwards is a physical specimen who is powerful with every move he makes. His ability to create his own shot is a trait that has him at the top of most draft boards along with James Wiseman. Edwards was asked to shoulder a heavy load for the mediocre Bulldogs this season. He took 15.8 shots per game, which was third-most in the SEC. That high volume of shots combined with the lack of potent offensive weapons around him caused Edwards to shoot a meager 40.2 percent from the field.

His shooting efficiency should get better as he transitions to the NBA where he'll be surrounded by better players and not asked to carry such a heavy load immediately.

Edwards had a number of must-see moments during his short stint at Georgia, including his game-winner against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational.

BALL GAME! Anthony Edwards with ice in his veins 🥶#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/GVMj1EX23K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2019

After a down season, the Warriors will have one of the top five picks in the NBA draft. At the time of the coronavirus suspension, the Dubs had the worst record in the NBA, putting them in position to potentially get the No. 1 overall pick.

Story continues

Edwards, along with Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are expected to contend to be the first player taken whenever the 2020 NBA Draft is held.

The Dubs, who should be back to their title-contending ways once fully healthy, have a few options on how to approach the draft. They could add a high pick like Edwards or Wiseman, or trade the pick for a star to help them win now. They also could draft a prospect with high upside who will help extend the dynasty past the prime of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

[RELATED: Why Kerr says Paschall alone made Dubs season a success]

Edwards very well could be their man. His slash-and-kick game would fit in nicely alongside Curry, Thompson and the recently-acquired Andrew Wiggins, and he has the potential to grow into a star down the road.

He has all the physical tools to be successful in the NBA, and the Warriors are the perfect organization to help him reach his potential.

Anthony Edwards, potential Warriors target, declares for 2020 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area