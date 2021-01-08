Anthony Edwards now has the highest-scoring game by a rookie this season

No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards recorded a career-high 26 points on Thursday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 135-117.

Edwards finished by connecting on 9-of-21 shots from the field, including 3-of-10 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds and two steals in a season-high 31 minutes off the bench as the Timberwolves have now dropped six straight games.

The 19-year-old became just the eighth Timberwolves rookie to score at least 26 points in a game off the bench and the fifth rookie in team history to do so in the first eight games of a season. His 26 points are the most scored in a game by a rookie in the NBA this season.

With his performance on Thursday, Edwards has now scored at least 10 points in every game but one. He has proven to be a dynamic scorer and that should continue as he gets more comfortable and becomes more efficient from the field.

The early result of the season certainly isn’t what the Timberwolves (2-6) had hoped for but the emergence of Edwards has to be among the bright spots for the organization.

