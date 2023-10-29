Anthony Edwards with the nice feed

Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
Two years before reaching the 2023 World Series, the Rangers lost 102 games and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Here are the lessons they took from that experience.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
ESPN drew nearly 3 million viewers for Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut Wednesday night versus the Mavericks.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?