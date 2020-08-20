Anthony Edwards on the NBA Draft: ‘Nobody is better than me’
Projected first-round pick, and former George Bulldogs forward, Anthony Edwards called himself the best prospect available in the 2020 NBA Draft ahead of the Draft Lottery on Thursday. Edwards is among the prospects in the conversation to become the No. 1 overall pick on Oct. 16, though there is no clear-cut choice this year. I feel like me on the defensive end, if I lock in every time on the defensive end, nobody is better than me in the draft, Anthony Edwards told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. Of course, I feel like I can score the ball the best, pass, rebound, all types of stuff.