Anthony Edwards looking like a monster in summer workouts

Anthony Edwards looks like a “monster” in summer workouts. That’s the word from the most respected Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer/columnist Jon Krawcyznski. “I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have been around Ant, who have been in workouts with him and have seen him up close and seen the work he’s putting in on his body, his game, on everything,” Krawczynski began on his podcast, The Jon Krawczynski Show. “The reports have been pretty glowing.”

Source: Joe Nelson @ Sports Illustrated

More on this storyline

“I’ve had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going,” he said. “I have heard a lot of really rave reviews about how Ant is looking.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 22, 2022

Starting Thursday of this week, fans can buy early memberships to witness Edwards’ autumn journey on HEIR. Not only will members have direct access to Edwards’ Web3 activities, they can receive autographed memorabilia and potentially attend Edwards’ August 18 membership event in Atlanta, where they can witness one of his live off-season workouts. -via SportTechie / August 4, 2022

On that note, where do you rank yourself amongst the best players in the league. Do you think you still need time to reach to be in that best player category? Anthony Edwards: Yeah for sure. I need another year. After this year, I think I’ll be in the (best player) conversation. -via complex.com / August 3, 2022

