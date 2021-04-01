Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball named NBA Rookies of the Month for March

Cody Taylor
·1 min read
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball on Thursday were named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March.

Edwards became the eighth Timberwolves rookie to win the award after averaging 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 13 games during the month. His 24.2 points were third-most in a calendar month by a teenager in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Ball averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, leading all Eastern Conference rookies in points and leading all rookies in assists and steals. He became the second rookie in franchise history to win the award in the first three months of a season.

In addition to Edwards and Ball, Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate, Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey and New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley were also considered for the award.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

